8 Ways To Use Hemp Oil For Better Sleep, Softer Skin, Shinier Hair & More

People often confuse hemp seed oil and hemp extracts for CBD and vice versa, but there are a few key differences between them. All are members of the Cannabis family but come from different parts of the Cannabis plant: Hemp seed oil is cold-pressed from the seeds of the plant, while hemp oil extract and CBD are derived from the flowers of a hemp plant (hence the mix-up), Alex Capano, chief science officer of Ecofibre Limited, tells mbg.

What's more, while hemp oil and CBD aren't one and the same, hemp extracts contain over 140 cannabinoids—chemicals found in cannabis plants—including CBD as well as THC, CBN, and CBG. It also contains terpenes and flavonoids, both of which are organic compounds that give plants their specific odor and flavor profiles and elicit particular responses in the body, "acting synergistically with cannabinoids to boost their effects," says Capano. Hemp seed oil, on the other hand, is extracted from the pressed seeds of the hemp plant and does not contain CBD.