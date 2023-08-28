8 Best CBD Gummies On The Market
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
Our picks for the best CBD gummies on the market:
Whether you're hoping to support a better mood or promote better sleep, taking CBD can be a great way to reap the benefits of hemp.
The only downside? Hemp CBD has a strong, earthy flavor, especially when you're opting for a full-spectrum hemp or a stronger potency. Luckily, CBD gummies offer a tasty way to indulge in hemp without the bitter flavor.
Of course, not all CBD gummies are the same; you'll find options formulated for sleep, gummies created to reduce stress, and even formulas for sex.
All that said, there are lot of CBD gummy brands on the market. To help you navigate your options, we researched and curated a list of the best CBD gummies on the market, ensuring that you find a high-quality supplement that fits your tastes.
Whether you are a CBD connoisseur or a curious newcomer, you can find your ultimate CBD gummy among our picks.
Why you should trust us
Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made from U.S.-grown hemp
- Variety of options
Cons:
- Relatively high cost per mg of CBD
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD stands out for its variety. You can choose based on your preferences for different flavors, add ons (with or without melatonin), and type of CBD (CBD isolate or full-spectrum). Full-spectrum hemp CBD contains other components of the hemp plant alongside CBD, including less than 0.3% in dry weight of THC. If you want to avoid even trace amounts of THC, go with the CBD isolate option.
Best full-spectrum: Batch CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Full-spectrum hemp CBD
- Vegan
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Batch CBD gummies are not only full-spectrum but vegan, gluten-free, and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty free. Whether you're on the go or winding down after a long day, you can take one of the gummies to receive a moderate dose of CBD.* Each jar contains an assortment of flavors, including blueberry, raspberry, and mango.
Best flavors: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Variety of options
- USDA-certified organic
Cons:
- Some reviewers report an aftertaste
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
With Joy Organics’ offerings, you can take your pick from strawberry lemonade or green apple gummies, with a gentle or moderate dose of broad-spectrum hemp CBD. Reviewers love taking the gummies when they want to promote relaxation without losing focus.*
Best organic: Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Gluten-free
Cons:
- No variety in potency (for bliss strain)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Aspen Bliss Organic CBD Gummies are USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making them a great option for those trying to stick with a more nutrient dense diet. A full-spectrum option, each gummy contains a balance of 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC.
Best broad-spectrum: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Strong potency
- Vegan
Cons:
- Single flavor option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies contain broad-spectrum hemp CBD, which contains other potentially beneficial compounds found in hemp along with CBD, but has had the THC filtered out.
Each gummy has 50 mg of CBD, a strong dose that’s appropriate for experienced CBD users. The berry-flavored gummies are vegan and don’t contain artificial colors or sweeteners.
Best female founded CBD: TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with live resin
- Vegan
Cons:
- Limited information on ingredient sourcing
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies contain 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG, another component of the hemp plant that may also help with occasional bouts of anxiousness.* Female-founded TribeTokes uses a type of cannabis extract called live resin, which is associated with higher levels of cannabinoids for maximum potency.
Best high-potency gummy: cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- TK
Cons:
- TK
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
CbdMD’s gummies feature a blend of fruit flavors that make taking your daily CBD a truly enjoyable experience. Another broad-spectrum formula, these gummies are made with mostly organic ingredients and boast a higher potency of CBD at a much lower cost price point than other brands.
The strongest option on the list, they come in extra strong potency of either 100mg or 200mg of CBD.
Best formula: Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made without artificial sweeteners
- Contain terpenes and flavonoids alongside cannabinoids
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cornbread Hemp only uses full-spectrum hemp to formulate its product—and the commitment to quality shines through the rest of the brand's lineup, including its vegan CBD gummies. Available in three flavors, including a newly launched watermelon, the potent gummies are USDA certified organic and ship within 24 hours.
How we Picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
How CBD interacts with your body
CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system, a cell-signaling system that plays a role in regulating a variety of functions including sleep, mood, appetite, and immune response.
While CBD doesn’t directly bind to the two major endocannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, but instead impacts the system indirectly. CBD seems to inhibit an enzyme that breaks down anandamide, an endocannabinoid which has a known anti-anxiety effect.
The benefits of CBD
Check out our full guide to the benefits of CBD. The potential upsides of taking hemp include:
- Relieving aches and discomfort*
- Promoting a more positive mood*
- Improving sleep*
- Supporting heart health*
- Encouraging gut health*
Takeaway
Whether you seek relaxation, stress relief, improved sleep, or overall wellness support, these top-rated CBD gummies offer a delightful way to incorporate the potential benefits of cannabidiol into your daily routine.* From their delicious flavors to their transparent manufacturing practices, each product stands out as some of the best CBD gummies on the market.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.