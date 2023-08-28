Skip to content
8 Best CBD Gummies On The Market

Brooke V.
August 28, 2023
Brooke V.







Whether you're hoping to support a better mood or promote better sleep, taking CBD can be a great way to reap the benefits of hemp.

The only downside? Hemp CBD has a strong, earthy flavor, especially when you're opting for a full-spectrum hemp or a stronger potency. Luckily, CBD gummies offer a tasty way to indulge in hemp without the bitter flavor.

Of course, not all CBD gummies are the same; you'll find options formulated for sleep, gummies created to reduce stress, and even formulas for sex.

All that said, there are lot of CBD gummy brands on the market. To help you navigate your options, we researched and curated a list of the best CBD gummies on the market, ensuring that you find a high-quality supplement that fits your tastes.

Whether you are a CBD connoisseur or a curious newcomer, you can find your ultimate CBD gummy among our picks.

Why you should trust us

Our team of CBD experts has spent hours examining a multitude of factors including quality, taste, potency, ingredient transparency, and customer feedback. We have scoured the internet to handpick the crème de la crème of CBD gummies.

Our picks for the best CBD gummies on the market:

Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies

:
view on Penguin CBD Gummies | $45

Pros:

  • Made from U.S.-grown hemp
  • Variety of options

Cons:

  • Relatively high cost per mg of CBD

Type:

IsolateFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.15

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD stands out for its variety. You can choose based on your preferences for different flavors, add ons (with or without melatonin), and type of CBD (CBD isolate or full-spectrum). Full-spectrum hemp CBD contains other components of the hemp plant alongside CBD, including less than 0.3% in dry weight of THC. If you want to avoid even trace amounts of THC, go with the CBD isolate option.

View COAs here.

Best full-spectrum: Batch CBD Gummies

:
view on Batch

Pros:

  • Full-spectrum hemp CBD
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t like the taste

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Batch CBD gummies are not only full-spectrum but vegan, gluten-free, and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty free. Whether you're on the go or winding down after a long day, you can take one of the gummies to receive a moderate dose of CBD.* Each jar contains an assortment of flavors, including blueberry, raspberry, and mango.

View COAs here.

Best flavors: Joy Organics CBD Gummies

:
view on Joy Organics

Pros:

  • Variety of options
  • USDA-certified organic

Cons:

  • Some reviewers report an aftertaste

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

With Joy Organics’ offerings, you can take your pick from strawberry lemonade or green apple gummies, with a gentle or moderate dose of broad-spectrum hemp CBD. Reviewers love taking the gummies when they want to promote relaxation without losing focus.*

View COAs here.

Best organic: Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies

:
view on Aspen Green

Pros:

  • USDA certified organic
  • Gluten-free

Cons:

  • No variety in potency (for bliss strain)

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Aspen Bliss Organic CBD Gummies are USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making them a great option for those trying to stick with a more nutrient dense diet. A full-spectrum option, each gummy contains a balance of 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC.

View COAs here.

Best broad-spectrum: CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies

:
view on CBDfx | $55

Pros:

  • Strong potency
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Single flavor option

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies contain broad-spectrum hemp CBD, which contains other potentially beneficial compounds found in hemp along with CBD, but has had the THC filtered out.

Each gummy has 50 mg of CBD, a strong dose that’s appropriate for experienced CBD users. The berry-flavored gummies are vegan and don’t contain artificial colors or sweeteners.

View COAs here.

Best female founded CBD: TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies

:
view on TribeTokes

Pros:

  • Made with live resin
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Limited information on ingredient sourcing

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

20

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies contain 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG, another component of the hemp plant that may also help with occasional bouts of anxiousness.* Female-founded TribeTokes uses a type of cannabis extract called live resin, which is associated with higher levels of cannabinoids for maximum potency.

View COAs here.

Best high-potency gummy: cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on cbdMD | $80

Pros:

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

CbdMD’s gummies feature a blend of fruit flavors that make taking your daily CBD a truly enjoyable experience. Another broad-spectrum formula, these gummies are made with mostly organic ingredients and boast a higher potency of CBD at a much lower cost price point than other brands.

The strongest option on the list, they come in extra strong potency of either 100mg or 200mg of CBD.

View COAs here.

Best formula: Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies

:
view on Cornbread Hemp | $40

Pros:

  • Made without artificial sweeteners
  • Contain terpenes and flavonoids alongside cannabinoids

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t like the taste

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Cornbread Hemp only uses full-spectrum hemp to formulate its product—and the commitment to quality shines through the rest of the brand's lineup, including its vegan CBD gummies. Available in three flavors, including a newly launched watermelon, the potent gummies are USDA certified organic and ship within 24 hours.

View COAs here.

How we Picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.

Ingredients

We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.

Reviews

These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.

How CBD interacts with your body

CBD interacts with your body's endocannabinoid system, a cell-signaling system that plays a role in regulating a variety of functions including sleep, mood, appetite, and immune response.

While CBD doesn’t directly bind to the two major endocannabinoid receptors, CB1 and CB2, but instead impacts the system indirectly. CBD seems to inhibit an enzyme that breaks down anandamide, an endocannabinoid which has a known anti-anxiety effect.

The benefits of CBD

Check out our full guide to the benefits of CBD. The potential upsides of taking hemp include:

  • Relieving aches and discomfort*
  • Promoting a more positive mood*
  • Improving sleep*
  • Supporting heart health*
  • Encouraging gut health*

Takeaway

Whether you seek relaxation, stress relief, improved sleep, or overall wellness support, these top-rated CBD gummies offer a delightful way to incorporate the potential benefits of cannabidiol into your daily routine.* From their delicious flavors to their transparent manufacturing practices, each product stands out as some of the best CBD gummies on the market.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

