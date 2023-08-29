Best CBD Oil for Pain: Top 7 Brands & Buyer's Guide
The best CBD oil for pain:
If you’ve looked into non-medication alternatives to pain relief, hemp CBD oil is probably on your radar. It’s popular among people who set out to manage neuropathic pain, joint pain, workout-related muscle soreness, etc.* And it turns out, they're onto something.
CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system or ECS. This cellular-level communication network plays a role in regulating various bodily functions, including pain and inflammation.
While we know that CBD doesn't bind directly with your ECS, scientists are still trying to understand how the cannabinoid interacts with your system. As research attempts to fully understand the role of CBD in pain relief, scientists are already studying the role of CBD in pain management.
The research on CBD for pain
A 2017 study1 found that a localized injection of hemp CBD could help with joint comfort in rats.* Another preclinical animal study using topical application of hemp CBD2 had similar findings, showing it could help reduce joint swelling and discomfort.
This research is also backed by anecdotal evidence: 59% of participants in a 2021 study survey 3found that CBD helped relieve their pain.*
Our picks for the best CBD oil for pain:
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- CO2 extraction
- 5 strengths & flavors
Cons:
- Higher cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin uses CO2 extraction on hemp that’s grown in Oregon without the use of pesticides. The brand’s CBD oil is highly customizable. You can choose from five different strengths, five flavors, and broad-spectrum or full-spectrum versions.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Best USDA certified organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Full-spectrum allows entourage effect
Cons:
- Unflavored (which some people may not like)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 to 30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you’d prefer a product with a simple ingredient list, Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil is worth considering. It contains only organic MCT oil and organic hemp flower extract, which gives it an earthy taste. Reviewers who have tried it for pain management have been largely impressed.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread Hemp sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- Available in gentle, moderate, & strong potencies
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Broad-spectrum doesn't allow full entourage
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics prioritizes quality with a CBD oil that's USDA certified organic and made with U.S.-grown hemp.
A broad-spectrum tincture, it's one of the brand's best-selling products—and it comes in a variety of flavors including mint, tropical sunrise, and fresh lime. Of course, there's also unflavored oils for those who want to minimize extra ingredients.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA-certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Best full-spectrum: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Original Formula
Pros:
- Made in small batches
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60 or 200
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
With Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Original Formula, you can choose from a mint chocolate flavor or an unflavored option containing full-spectrum hemp extract and extra virgin olive oil. Charlotte’s Web is a certified B Corporation, which indicates that it meets a set of standards based on its environmental impact, accountability to stakeholders, and transparency.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte’s Web uses hemp grown in the U.S.
Best affordable: Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
Pros:
- Six flavors, including unflavored option
- Produced in-house in Florida
Cons:
- No high-potency option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Hemp Bombs CBD oil is best for people who are new to CBD, since it offers a gentle 5 mg dose of CBD per serving and is an affordable starting point. You can find your ideal flavor among the brand’s offerings, whether you prefer a fruity, minty, or unflavored oil.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp Bombs sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms and produces its products in Florida.
Strongest: Five Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Two flavor options
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Has aftertaste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you know that gentle doses of CBD don’t provide the relief you need, you may have better luck with Five Hemp Oil, which comes in three strong potencies.* The brand offers a 30% discount if you sign up for a monthly subscription, which is a bonus for those seeking regular bodily comfort.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Five uses hemp grown in the U.S. for its products.
Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Popular mint flavor
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- Higher cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30 or 60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms CBD Oil contains broad-spectrum hemp at a gentle dose of 16.67 mg of CBD per serving mixed directly into hemp and MCT oil. Each bottle has 30 servings of mint-flavored oil, which is available in subscription.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources its hemp from farms in Hawaii.
How we picked
Quality & hemp source
It’s ideal to opt for products that are sourced from organically grown hemp, as this minimizes the potential exposure to pesticides and harmful chemicals. It’s also advisable to choose CBD oils that undergo third-party testing to guarantee purity, potency, and the absence of contaminants.
These are shared in a certificate of analysis of a COA.
CBD potency & dosage
Determining the concentration of CBD in your oil and finding the appropriate dosage for your requirements is crucial.
CBD oils are available in different strengths, typically measured in milligrams (mg) of CBD per milliliter (ml) of oil.
It’s best to start with a lower concentration and gradually increase as necessary to discover the optimal dosage. A healthcare professional who possesses expertise in CBD can also help you determine the best dosage for your situation.
Extraction method & types of hemp extract
The method used to extract CBD from hemp plays a crucial role in the quality and composition of the end product; CO2 extraction is widely regarded as a safe and efficient method that preserves the beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant.
In addition to the extraction method, it's important to consider whether you prefer full-spectrum hemp CBD, broad-spectrum hemp CBD, or a CBD isolate.
Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD oils contain a wide range of cannabinoids and other plant compounds, which may enhance the effects of the CBD.
The difference is that full-spectrum hemp has up to 0.3% THC by dry weight while broad-spectrum hemp has all the THC filtered out. CBD isolate is CBD alone.
Takeaway
While more research is needed to fully understand CBD’s effects on pain, it may offer relief by supporting the body's inflammatory response. If you’d like to give it a try, the above options are a great place to start, thanks to qualities like third-party lab testing, formulas that incorporate other cannabinoids besides CBD, and the inclusion of U.S.-sourced hemp.
