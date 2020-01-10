Gliadin: What Is It, Where Can You Find It & Are You Allergic?

The difference between a gliadin allergy and celiac disease is that in celiac disease, people end up with damage to the lining of the intestine. On the other hand, in a gliadin allergy, there is no damage to the lining of the intestine. Additionally, people with gliadin allergies are not sensitive to glutenin, the other protein present in gluten (for reference, people with celiac disease are sensitive to gliadin and glutenin). However, it's impossible to remove just the gliadin from sources of gluten; so even if you just have an intolerance to gliadin, it's key to avoid gluten altogether in order to reduce symptoms.