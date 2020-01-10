Gliadin: What Is It, Where Can You Find It & Are You Allergic?

A gliadin allergy occurs when the protein, gliadin, is not properly broken down (in a process called deamination), causing an immune response that results in inflammation and intolerance (and for many, various symptoms that may be similar to irritable bowel syndrome).

The difference between a gliadin allergy and celiac disease is that in celiac disease, people end up with damage to the lining of the intestine. On the other hand, in a gliadin allergy, there is no damage to the lining of the intestine. Additionally, people with gliadin allergies are not sensitive to glutenin, the other protein present in gluten (for reference, people with celiac disease are sensitive to gliadin and glutenin). However, it's impossible to remove just the gliadin from sources of gluten; so even if you just have an intolerance to gliadin, it's key to avoid gluten altogether in order to reduce symptoms.

Celiac and gliadin intolerance differ in terms of testing as well. Celiac is tested through a blood test, followed up by biopsy (the biopsy is usually the most helpful in diagnosing!). A non-celiac diagnosis, like gliadin intolerance or allergy, is generally guided by symptoms.

And you don't necessarily need to take a trip to the doctor's office—a registered dietitian can order a stool test and take a look at your anti-gliadin antibodies, which is local to the intestine sensitivity rather than systemically throughout your body as in the case of celiac. If these antibodies are high, it may indicate a sensitivity. The level of anti-gliadin antibodies can go down once you remove gluten from your diet and support the lining of your gut. (Another note: These anti-gliadin antibodies may also be elevated in someone with celiac).

For those with gliadin allergy, symptoms may include headaches, chronic urticaria, loss of menstruation in women, fatigue, stomachaches, or cramping. Bloating can also be part of the picture, as well as diarrhea.

The bottom line: Just because you don't have celiac disease doesn't mean you won't have trouble with gluten and the components it contains.