Nutritional Biochemist & Public Health Expert

Cyrus Khambatta, PhD and Robby Barbaro, MPH, are the team behind Mastering Diabetes, an online coaching platform for people living with all forms of diabetes that focuses on low-fat plant-based whole-food nutrition. Khambatta has a degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University as well as a PhD in nutritional biochemistry from UC Berkeley and has been living with type 1 diabetes since 2002. He is the co-author of many peer-reviewed scientific publications. Barbaro has a master's degree in public health from American Public University, spent six years helping build Forks Over Knives, and has been living with type 1 diabetes since 2000. They are experts in the science of insulin resistance and co-authors of the book Mastering Diabetes.