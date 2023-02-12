When it comes to treating dark spots, the classics tend to be the best. Dermatologist-favorite ingredients, such as AHAs, vitamin C and retinol, can help brighten skin and fade pigmentation concerns fairly effectively. However, it must be noted that these two ingredients can be hard to tolerate. Many folks find them to be irritating on the skin, and struggle to use them consistently. This is especially true of modern formulations, which tend to be fairly potent.

So if you have sensitive skin, it can be a struggle to find products that help fade dark spots—without triggering more inflammation and irritation (which can, by way, lead to dark spots worsening down the line). However, there’s another great classic ingredient that’s often missing from the conversation that can not only help address age spots, but is hydrating and anti-inflammatory. Aloe vera, the wonder ingredient, has impressive research indicating it can help with dark spots.