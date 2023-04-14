There are plenty of reasons you may be experiencing back pain, and your footwear is a great place to start. If you haven't been paying proper attention to what you're wearing on your feet, pain relief could be as simple as switching out your everyday shoes with a more supportive pair. The best shoes for back pain are supportive and responsive, with qualities that help relieve pain and prevent it from flaring up in the future.

To learn more about the correlation between footwear and back pain, we chatted with a podiatrist and consulted with the professional guidelines set forth by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Using these insights, personal testing, and customer reviews, we've rounded up the best shoes for back pain, with options for every season and activity.