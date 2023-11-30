While only one width is available, our commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, confirms that these are accommodating for a wide foot. The shoes are made with a cushioned, ankle-hugging heel collar and the brand’s signature memory foam, which helps keep back pain at bay. Many reviewers with back and hip pain note relief from the cork insole, which provides just the right amount of cushion for long days.

Not only is the sustainable shoe made of leather sourced from LWG-certified Gold Rated tanneries (rather than cattle ranches on deforested lands), the brand also uses a more ethical rubber sourcing process, packages its products in recyclable boxes, and offsets its carbon emissions for shipping. Plus, two trees are planted for every pair of shoes sold. So you can feel as good about your impact as you do about your dissipating back pain.