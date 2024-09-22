Especially if you're after the detoxification benefits of sauna, exercise does provide a worthy alternative. You see, your lymphatic system doesn't have a "pump," unlike your circulatory system. Moving your body stimulates this lymphatic system, which basically acts like a giant drainage system for your body. "So if you don't move your body, the fluid in the lymph is stagnant. It doesn't move, so now toxins are not moving to where they should be, and you are not detoxifying," Chen adds.