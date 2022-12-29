First thing’s first: “You’ve got to poop,” Chen says. “Poop is such an important exit pathway for toxins.” See, your liver may break down various toxins you encounter, but those toxins are then sent to the gut to be eliminated. “If you're not pooping, these toxins are reabsorbed back into the body, so you're not actually detoxing at all,” Chen explains.

It’s a mistake Chen sees all the time: People become enamored with “liver detoxes” and the like, but only a few actually target gut health. If you’re constipated or have an unhealthy balance of bacteria, she notes, you may be sabotaging your body’s natural detoxification process.

Even if you are pooping regularly, make sure you’re pooping properly. “Your poop needs to look like a long sausage,” Chen explains. “If it’s [rabbit-like], if it’s not formed, if it's watery, there's something going on in your gut. You've got to work on your gut health first before you do anything else.” Here, find our full guide to getting rid of constipation.