This Walking Pad Is The Answer To All Your Step Count Struggles (& It's Easy To Store)
In a perfect world, working from home would open the door for frequent midday movement breaks and outdoor walks—but we all know that’s not always the case. The silver lining? I’m walking proof (pun intended) that walking pads are the answer to all your midday slumps and pent up energy.
These convenient devices were flooding my social media feed long before I finally took the plunge, so I’ve done a lot of research on what makes a walking pad worth it, and there are a few things that set the Egofit Walker Pro apart from the rest.
Keep scrolling to learn why fitness enthusiasts and remote workers swear by this walking treadmill. Plus, a few considerations to keep in mind.
Egofit Walker Pro
No time to scroll? Here's what you need to know:
- Sitting can cause irreparable damage to our bodies (both physically and mentally)—but the Egofit Walker makes midday movement both possible and convenient.
- With built-in wheels and a compact design (38.39"D x 21.85"W x 6.89"H), the Egofit Walker is perfect for those with limited space. No folding necessary!
- The Egofit Walker is one of the only walking pads with a set incline, making it a great option for those who want to step up their walking workouts with added resistance.
My final ratings
- Design: 4/5
- Performance: 4/5
- Portability: 4/5
- Features: 5/5
- Durability: 5/5
How it's made
The Egofit Walker is one of the only walking pads that doesn’t fold up—but that’s actually a good thing. This compact device is so small, you can easily store it as is.
It has a fixed 5% incline, which is not adjustable. This means there will be a bit of added resistance to every walk, which can help build and tone muscle.
With a 2 HP motor, this walking pad maxes out on the lower end at just 3.1 miles per hour. This is a bit slower than other walking pads I’ve tested, but it’s fast enough for a very brisk walk. I rarely go above 3.0 on my own.
To use the Egofit Walker, you’ll simply slide it under your standing desk (or wherever you typically work), plug the cord into your wall, and operate the device using the remote control or the FitShow app. If you do choose to use the app, you’ll be able to track all your walks over time.
While in use, the device’s digital screen displays steps, distance walked, walking speed, calories burned, and time elapsed. These metrics will rotate across the screen, rather than being displayed all at once.
The device weighs just under 50 pounds, but built-in wheels make it easy to transport. Plus the shorter frame means it's easier to control the wheels versus longer designs.
Why we recommend the Egofit Walker
The Egofit Walker stands out for its unique inclined design, and the fact that it doesn’t need to be folded. These facts alone solve two of the only qualms I have with my own walking pad.
What’s more, the device has a soft, ergonomic belt (made from ABS) that’s designed to minimize impact and feel comfortable under your feet. Users say they could (and do) walk for extended periods of time without feeling any discomfort—and some do so without shoes!
It’s also surprisingly durable and seems to hold up well even with daily extended use. One reviewer even said customer service sent them a new device when theirs “finally” gave out after two years of heavy use.
Arguably the biggest selling point of the Egofit Walker is the mere fact it allows users to stay active even when they’re stuck at home. Those who use walking pads (myself included!) have noted increased energy, higher daily step counts, more productivity, and a better mood throughout the day.
What we'd change
While I do prefer the non-foldable design, some people wish the Egofit Walker had a longer belt. It’s not a dealbreaker for people with a smaller stride, but those who are on the taller side might find the 38-inch length to be too short (compared to a standard treadmill belt that’s around 50 inches).
Another size-related consideration is the 7-inch height. It’s still slim enough to fit under many couches or beds—but if you need something a bit more compact you might consider the WalkingPad C2, which is just 5 inches tall when folded.
Lastly, there are a few complaints about there being no pause button on the remote. If you do choose to use the device without the app and you want to track your workouts, make sure to note your stats before pressing stop.
What other testers say
- “It's a life-changing item for me because I have a hard time working without walking and needed something small enough to work on the go. The slight incline also makes for a great workout, and it's super quiet so no one hears it on Zoom calls. I truly believe that this is one of the best investments I've made.” — Amazon reviews
- “What sets the Ego Fit apart from other under desk walkers is its durability and customer service. I used mine heavily for two years and unfortunately, it finally gave out. However, the wonderful customer service department shipped me a new one at no cost!” — Amazon reviews
- “I was weary about spending $400 for this and wondered if it would be worth it. IT IS! The treadmill base is super sturdy and solid. It fits perfectly in my "chair" area so I can walk and work. When not in use, I store it upright (wheels down) leaned against the wall next to me. The 5% incline definitely makes a difference. The noise is very low.” — Amazon reviews
The takeaway
Walking comes with so many benefits, and introducing a walking pad to my work from home space has had a huge impact on my physical and mental health—and hundreds of reviewers agree that the Egofit Walker stands out in a sea of options. This compact device will have you hitting your step goal in no time, a feat that’s well worth the investment.
