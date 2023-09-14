Although booze might help you fall asleep faster in some cases, it seems to have a net negative effect on sleep quality. Due to how it affects the neurotransmitters gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and glutamate, alcohol disrupts our natural sleep architecture—particularly during the second half of the night.

"As alcohol metabolizes through your body, it can suppress REM sleep, rapid-eye-movement sleep, which is the part of sleep where dreams mostly occur," Wendy M. Troxel, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist, previously explained to mindbodygreen.

During REM sleep—which usually starts 90 to 120 minutes after falling asleep—we form and consolidate memories1 , sharpen motor skills, and process emotions. We spend more time in REM sleep during the second half of the night, when the effects of pre-bed alcohol seem to be at their strongest. By suppressing this all-important stage, alcohol can spur fatigue, brain fog, and emotional dysregulation.

To add insult to injury, alcohol is also a diuretic, so it can cause us to wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom—further compromising deeper sleep stages like REM. It may also contribute to nagging heartburn in some people, or be flavored with sugars that disrupt rest too.

Clearly, alcohol doesn't do us many favors in the sleep department—but does one glass of wine before bed really make much of a difference?