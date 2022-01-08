 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
These 3 Immune-Supporting Habits Are Simply Too Good Not To Share
|
Expert Reviewed These 3 Immune-Supporting Habits Are Simply Too Good Not To Share

These 3 Immune-Supporting Habits Are Simply Too Good Not To Share

Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager By Abby Moore
Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Ginger Tea with Honey

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

January 8, 2022 — 10:04 AM

If protecting your immune system feels top of mind right now, you're not alone. In nearly every conversation I've had with friends, family, or coworkers as of late, someone mentions immunity and how to be resilient in times such as these. So, the curious editor I am, I decided to scour mbg's library to find some answers.

There were plenty of expert-backed tips on bolstering the body's innate immune defenses, but these three nonnegotiable habits were simply too good to keep to myself.

1. Don't skimp on sleep.

“I can't emphasize enough that good-quality sleep is especially important right now to support a healthy and balanced immune response,” integrative immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., once told mbg. One major reason: the link between the circadian rhythm and the immune system. 

“At night when it gets dark, there's a drop in our stress hormone cortisol, along with hormones from our sympathetic nervous system like epinephrine and norepinephrine,” she explains. “At the same time, hormones connected to immune function, such as melatonin, are elevated when we sleep.” 

On top of all that, integrative family physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., says sleep gives the immune system time to rest, repair, and produce helper T-cells—all of which strengthen your body’s natural defenses against whatever may come its way.

Advertisement

2. Up your supplement game.

If you dreaded chewing chalky vitamins as a kid, it’s totally fair to feel an aversion to supplements as a grown-up. But hear us out: old school vitamins have gotten a major upgrade lately—and it may be time to reclaim the habit.

immune support+

immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
immune support+

Certain nutrients, like vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc, can be tricky to get through diet alone every day, which is where targeted immune-support supplements can come in handy. (Here’s a few of our favorites, btw).

“Instead of being reactive, my personal nutrition philosophy is proactive when it comes to daily immune support,” mbg’s director of scientific affairs and in-house nutritionist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN says. Taking mbg’s immune support+ supplement is just one way she lives out that philosophy, adding "I have peace of mind knowing I'm laying my daily foundation of essential immune-support nutrients with vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc, while simultaneously strengthening my innate defenses and immune resilience via key plant bioactives quercetin and beta-glucan."*

Advertisement

3. Eat more fiber.

While citrus fruits and bone broth get their fair share of attention as immune-supporting foods, Moday says fiber-rich foods shouldn’t be left out of the conversation.

In case you haven’t heard: a whopping 70% of the immune system lives in the gut microbiome, and fiber helps to nourish those good gut bugs. "If those [bacteria] are not fed well, they're not going to proliferate, and they're not going to be able to do their job in helping us regulate our immune response," Moday explains. Time to load up!

immune support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
immune support+

immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

immune support+

immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
immune support+
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Editorial Operations Manager
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity

Jamie Schneider
I Study Centenarians & This Is The Best Type Of Coffee For Longevity
Healthy Weight

An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
An Integrative MD Says There Are 5 Weight Loss Types — Which One Are You?
Routines

Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move

Sarah Regan
Give Your Triceps The Ultimate Burn With This One Simple Dumbbell Move
Beauty

The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro

Alexandra Engler
The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers
Integrative Health

Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About

Emma Loewe
Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time

Heather Finley, M.S., R.D.
I'm An RD: How To Avoid The One Common Gut Health Mistake I See All The Time
Personal Growth

The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram

Ryan Lui, M.A.
The Best Goal To Set For Yourself This Year, Based On Your Enneagram
Home

Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?

Sarah Regan
Yes, Every Birth Month Has Its Own Flower — Do You Know Yours?
Integrative Health

3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day

Abby Moore
3 Simple Habits That Combat The Nasty Impacts Of Sitting All Day
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Love

Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?

Stephanie Barnes
Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/immune-supporting-habits-were-making-nonnegotiable-this-year
immune support+

Daily immunity shield to strengthen your body’s natural defenses*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
immune support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!