Let’s share the famous statistic: Approximately 70% of the immune system resides in your gut! So when gut balance is suboptimal, this can affect immune function and health. In fact, your gut microbiome directly influences your immune system. And what do experts rave about for nourishing your microbiome? You guessed it: fiber, and lots of it.

See, fiber feeds the good bacteria in your gut. “If those [bacteria] are not fed well, they're not going to proliferate, and they're not going to be able to do their job in helping us regulate our immune response,” says Moday.

But here’s the thing about fiber: The majority of Americans simply aren’t getting enough of it. The recommended intake is at least 38 grams per day for men and 25 grams per day for women—but the average American is eating only about 16 grams of fiber per day.