How To Have A Threesome With A Friend Without It Getting Weird

O'Reilly emphasizes the importance of ongoing communication throughout, which means discussing safer sex and your bodies prior to sexual engagement and also checking in to make sure the experience is going well during. Steady communication helps to ensure that consent is granted and maintained before and during the threesome. Aftercare may also be necessary after the threesome.

"A quick check-in can make all the difference in a sexual experience," says certified sex therapist Kristen Lilla, LCSW, CST-S, CSE-S. She recommends asking questions like Are you OK? Does this feel good? Can I keep going? Want me to stop? "Make sure everyone has consented and feels they have control. Friendships are likely to end if someone feels coerced," she adds, noting that limiting alcohol is also key in terms of consent.