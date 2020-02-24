How To Have A Threesome With A Friend Without It Getting Weird

"Ask questions about their [relationship] dynamic," says O'Reilly. "It's not your job to manage their relationship, but having insights into how they communicate and connect sexually can be helpful." Some couples use threesomes as a first dip into the world of open relationships; for others, threesomes are just a special one-time thing. She notes it's also important to speak up and let them know what you want—physically, practically, and emotionally. Do you want to spend time together first? Do you want to snuggle after? What are your limits, fantasies, and desires? Make your wants and needs known so the experience can be as satisfying as possible for everyone involved.