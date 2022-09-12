A masochistic person is someone who finds gratification through pain, degradation, or self-denial.

Masochism is popularly associated with BDSM (also known as Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, Sadochism and Masochism); a sexual masochist is someone who likes pain as part of sexual activity, which can be a healthy and empowering kink.

But there are also less healthy types of masochism that manifest in people's personal and professional lives.

The psychological masochist is someone who looks for ways to torment themselves in their day-to-day.

To know if someone is a masochist, we've broken down some common masochistic behaviors, traits, and tendencies.