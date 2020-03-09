12 Ways To Show Yourself Respect (And Teach Others To Do The Same)

Our health, like everything else in our life, is a relationship. The more we pay attention to it and nourish it, the more our body thrives. Often when we consider becoming healthier, we find ourselves in front of the mirror looking at our bodies and wondering what we need to "fix."

Instead of making self-deprecation your morning ritual, stand in front of the mirror and list three things you love about yourself. Later, write them down, preferably on sticky notes. Then pick the one or two that make you feel the way you want to feel every single day and leave these love notes on your bedroom mirror, in your wallet, on the TV remote, or anywhere you can read them every day.

Self-respect is all about treating yourself the way you'd want others to treat you. By focusing only on our self-perceived faults and flaws, we're basically giving permission for the rest of the world to focus on them too!