12 Ways To Show Yourself Respect (And Teach Others To Do The Same)

You know the first place all of us tend to throw self-respect out the window? Yup, you guessed it: dating. I speak to countless people who have so much to offer but are stuck in a relationship that forces them to compromise some part of themselves and live in a state of numbing self-sacrifice. They need to muster up the self-respect to start over. Though scary, breaking off a relationship will be less painful than being with a partner who doesn't want or isn't capable of giving you what you need.