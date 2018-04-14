What Is A Blended Orgasm & How Can You Have One?

First things first: You need to know your anatomy and how to find your clitoris and G-spot. Contrary to popular belief, your clitoris is not just a little button sitting on top of your urethra. In fact, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and what is known as the glans of the clitoris. When you become aroused, the clitoris swells, and the skin covering the glans (known as the clitoral hood) moves to expose this area further.

Picture your clitoris like a wishbone. The glans is the intersection of the two bones and is external. The majority of the clitoris is internal and extends down on each side and is estimated to be about 8 to 10 centimeters long and spans each side of the vaginal opening. It's a little more complex than how we were taught to think about the clitoris, but it's also a whole lot more exciting. When you become aroused, the entire clitoris swells because it is made of erectile tissue, much like a penis.

But when it comes to blended orgasms, locating your clitoris is just one part of the equation: You also need to find your G-spot. One of the easiest tricks to find your G-spot is to get aroused first, which is why locating your clitoris is so important. When you're aroused, blood rushes into the pelvis and can make this area a lot more pronounced.

Once you're aroused, insert your finger about 2 to 3 inches deep with your palm facing up. Your G-spot will feel subtly different from the other tissue in the vagina. Some women describe it as rough, or feeling a bit softer than the roof your mouth. The size of the G-spot can vary, and it may be as small as the tip of your finger, or it may be as large as a half-dollar. Take some time in exploring your terrain to locate your G-spot and be patient with yourself if you’ve never gone searching before.

Now that you know how to find your clitoris and your G-spot, it’s time to combine the two to create a blended orgasm. If you've been looking to next-level your orgasms, well, the blended orgasm is where it's at. So let's dive in on how to achieve this, either with a partner or by yourself.