What Is A Blended Orgasm & How Can You Have One?

Once you're aroused, insert your finger about 2 to 3 inches deep with your palm facing up. Your G-spot will feel subtly different from the other tissue in the vagina. Some women describe it as rough, or feeling a bit softer than the roof your mouth. The size of the G-spot can vary, and it may be as small as the tip of your finger, or it may be as large as a half-dollar. Take some time in exploring your terrain to locate your G-spot and be patient with yourself if you’ve never gone searching before.