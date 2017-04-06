The Most Dangerous Narcissist You'll Ever Meet

I once went out with a guy who said I was insecure because I wore high heels, gave me strange recommendations for making my hair "fashionable," and proceeded to present himself as both savior and stylist. The alarm bells in my head blared, and I ran away. That was a close escape.

We talk a lot about the overt narcissists who openly parade their narcissism, and the covert narcissists who masquerade as sensitive introverts. But we need to talk about a more dangerous breed—the spiritual narcissist.

Not long before I left him, he smirked at me and said, "No one will believe you. I am spiritual. I work for a charity."

It hit me that my initial impression of him as spiritual man allowed me to explain all of the red flags in his behavior as simply remnants of wounds from his former life.

Then the women in my life started telling me their stories of lovers, friends, and colleagues who'd pervert spirituality to serve their own ends. One thing was for sure—these women felt used and confused by the men who projected an image of being upright and kind but whose actions behind closed doors did not match their loudly stated values.