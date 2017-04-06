The Most Dangerous Narcissist You'll Ever Meet

My friend executive coach and clinical psychologist Dr. Jonathan Marshall explains that anyone who is seen as a leader has the potential to gain a sense of entitlement, and this beckons narcissism. We want our teachers to be special. We want to trust them. So we are more permissive when we see them do things we question—especially if they're done in the name of spirituality. He cites the case of David Koresh, who claimed he was passing on high-energy vibrations by having sex with children. An extreme case, no doubt, but telling.