A little bit of narcissism is natural and even healthy. If you're able to recognize egotistical traits in yourself, then you're likely not a true narcissist. Clinically diagnosed narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is actually rare, and people who have it don't believe there's anything wrong with their behavior.

While there are several types of narcissists, many of them are not clinical terms validated by research. According to psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, these classifications are based on patterns that mental health clinicians notice in narcissistic patients. One of those classifications is cerebral narcissism.