<section><h2><h2><strong>Is someone in your life a narcissist?</strong></h2></h2><p><p>This narcissist test will help you identify narcissistic tendencies in someone you know. Answer the following questions with one specific person in mind.</p><p><em>This test is for educational purposes only and cannot be used to diagnose any individual with any condition or disorder.</em><strong></strong></p></p></section><section><h2><h2><strong>Strong narcissistic tendencies</strong></h2></h2><p><p>Based on your responses, this person appears to have a high number of narcissistic tendencies. These may include an inflated sense of self, expecting admiration and special treatment from others, preoccupation with status and excellence, and a lack of empathy, among other behaviors.</p><p>While only a clinician can diagnose someone with narcissistic personality disorder, you may want to consider how you want to approach your relationship with this person considering the various narcissistic traits they seem to display around you. Read on for expert advice on possible next steps. </p><p><em>Note: This result is based on your personal observations about this person, and therefore it may be biased by your own opinions and perspective. It may not be an accurate description of their personality. This quiz is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be used to diagnose anyone. </em></p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Some narcissistic tendencies</strong></h2></h3><p><p>Based on your responses, this person appears to have at least some narcissistic tendencies, though they don't appear to be holistic or pervasive across this person's entire personality. Narcissistic tendencies may include an inflated sense of self, expecting admiration and special treatment from others, preoccupation with status and excellence, and a lack of empathy, among other behaviors.</p><p>While only a clinician can diagnose someone with narcissistic personality disorder, you may want to consider how you want to approach your relationship with this person considering the various narcissistic traits they seem to display around you. Read on for expert advice on possible next steps. </p><p><em>Note: This result is based on your personal observations about this person, and therefore it may be biased by your own opinions and perspective. It may not be an accurate description of their personality. This quiz is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be used to diagnose anyone. </em></p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Little to no narcissistic tendencies</strong></h2></h3><p><p>Based on your responses, this person appears to display little to no narcissistic tendencies. They're generally grounded in reality when it comes to how they see themselves, how they see others, and how they expect to be treated by others.</p><p><em>Note: This result is based on your personal observations about this person, and therefore it may be biased by your own opinions and perspective. It may not be an accurate description of their personality. 