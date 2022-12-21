Depending on your relationship with this person, you may be able to have an open conversation with this person about what's been upsetting you and determine an action plan together on how to interact in a way that feels better for both of you. If needed, you may also gently suggest they seek out support from a mental health professional to work on healing some of their more harmful behaviors. A partner or parent who you're close with might be more amenable to suggestions like this than a colleague at work, of course, so proceed thoughtfully.