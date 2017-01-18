How NOT To Get Manipulated By Your Narcissistic Ex

This is a good instinct. You're wisely wary of the Narcissistic Vortex. Behavior like this is always an attempt by the narcissist to suck you back into their reality—the one in which they are always the victim or martyr and you are the aggressor or villain. They need to remind themselves (and others) that they are still truly special. But because your relationship with the narcissist has ended, they know you no longer accept the version of reality that they want you to believe. For that, they resent you greatly. They will try to draw you back into this reality, and, when you refuse to be complicit in their fiction, they'll punish you for rejecting them.