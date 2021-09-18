Getting This Kind Of Text From Your Ex Is A Big Red Flag

There's a rumor going around your mutual circle of friends that you callously broke their heart, you destroyed them, that you have a personality disorder, etc. Beware of any black-and-white stories that paint you as the villain and them as the victim. They're spinning stories and exposing your vulnerabilities to trigger you into defending yourself. But the more you try to correct what actually happened, the more convoluted it will be. Unfortunately, it's a pointless exercise that will lead you nowhere fast. You can't control what someone will say about you, but you can choose how you feel about it.