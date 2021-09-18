Getting This Kind Of Text From Your Ex Is A Big Red Flag

Picture this. You’re doing your best to move on after a bad breakup, and one day, you get a notification on your phone. There’s a sinking pit in your stomach when you see it’s your ex. It could be deceptively innocuous like asking you for the name of that Indian restaurant you went to together, or requesting another conversation for closure so they can finally close the door.

No matter what it is, the message is clear: You’re on their mind. They’re thinking of you. They miss you in some capacity. You feel a cold wave of anxiety wash over you as your mind spins over what you should do next. You don’t want to respond, but you still feel responsible for their emotions—plus, maybe they’ve changed, and the conversation might be different now.

Sound familiar? If you find yourself repeating another vicious cycle with your ex after they’ve reached out, you’ve just been hoovered.