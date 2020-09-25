Although the process for divorcing a narcissist is similar to any other divorce, the narcissist is likely to make things a lot more complicated. A narcissistic spouse can create conflict by manipulating the divorce process, lying to make the non-narcissistic partner look like the "bad guy," or using the kids as pawns to hurt you.

Common narcissistic traits, like lack of empathy, entitlement, and lack of responsibility, will make reaching an agreement and keeping the peace nearly impossible. However, with the right lawyer and plan of action, it can be possible to leave the relationship for good.

There are a lot of emotional hurdles to keep in mind when breaking up with a narcissist, but here are a few things to keep in mind specifically when you're divorcing one.