Meeting The Parents? 7 Tips To Make Your Partner's Family Fall In Love With You

"Every relationship is different," says relationship therapist Jaime Bronstein, LCSW. "You need to do what feels right and appropriate for yours." As an example, she points out that a year in a long-distance relationship may feel very different from one in which you spend just about every day with your partner. Relationship coaches Devon and Asha Still agree, adding, "Time isn't as much of a factor as is what you do with that time."

All three dismiss the notion that there comes a definitive stage of the relationship when you should meet the parents. However, Bronstein believes that it is possible to make the move too soon.

"Around six months in the same city, dating and getting to know each other, is a nice average," she says. "Just honor your voice. Don't jump into it or be pressured to do something you're not ready to do. If you're taking this step, you should feel like you're going to be with this person long term."