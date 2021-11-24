Meeting The Parents? 7 Tips To Make Your Partner's Family Fall In Love With You

That said, you don't want to treat meeting the parents like a job interview and Google them or grill your partner for personal information. "You should already know a bit about their parents at this point in the relationship," Bronstein advises. "If you don't, that could be an indicator that it might not be time to meet them just yet." She says that digging and "knowing too much could make you show up inauthentic, and what's most important is that you show up as you."