There’s a lot you can do to be more successful on dating apps: bolster your profile, ask the right questions, and get clear on your intentions (to name a few). But to really improve your experience, experts suggest learning how to spot online dating red flags (which, truthfully, can be a bit tricky).

Want to find better matches and feel more empowered in the process? Keep reading for expert-guided advice on the most common online dating red flags, how to identify them early on, and what to do from there.

Plus, find out what green flags to look for on dating apps. After all, these days as many as a third of U.S. marriages start online—so there’s a lot of success to be had!