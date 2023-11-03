7 Online Dating Red Flags To Look Out For + How To Spot Green Flags, Per Experts
There’s a lot you can do to be more successful on dating apps: bolster your profile, ask the right questions, and get clear on your intentions (to name a few). But to really improve your experience, experts suggest learning how to spot online dating red flags (which, truthfully, can be a bit tricky).
Want to find better matches and feel more empowered in the process? Keep reading for expert-guided advice on the most common online dating red flags, how to identify them early on, and what to do from there.
Plus, find out what green flags to look for on dating apps. After all, these days as many as a third of U.S. marriages start online—so there’s a lot of success to be had!
What is a red flag?
Dating expert and founder of Heart Hackers Club, Amy Chan, defines a red flag as a warning sign or indicator that something is off or amiss. Chan adds that these warning signs indicate a person may have unresolved issues that could be harmful to your wellbeing or relationship.
Just keep in mind, not every red flag has to be a deal breaker. Therapist LaTonya Washington, LICSW, adds that some red flags are just an indication that something needs further examination.
Plus, not every red flag is universal. One person’s warning sign could be someone else’s green light. Identifying red flags requires self-awareness and self-respect. “It’s a journey of understanding your own boundaries, needs, and values,” Chan says.
Online dating red flags to look out for
Again, not every red flag is a reason to run for the hills. It’s important to understand your own needs and boundaries to determine how to handle potential warning signs in online dating.
To better your online dating experience, experts recommend keeping an eye out for the below red flags.
Overt sexual remarks
Dating and relationship coach Sarika Jain notes that healthy sexuality and chemistry is important—and there are times at which someone may want to receive sexual remarks or comments—but she emphasizes that each relationship must first start off on a healthy foundation of respect and understanding.
If someone is being overtly sexual on a dating app before you’ve built any foundation, we’d proceed with caution. It’s important to keep dating app safety top of mind, and remember you can always report users for unwanted behavior.
Not following through
Yes, we’re all busy—and Jain encourages people to practice compassion and patience when it comes to people not always being quick to respond—but if someone doesn’t follow through on plans when they said they would, that’s a red flag that they’re not interested or might not be taking online dating seriously.
Inconsistent communication
We’ve all been there: A match is communicating with you regularly and enthusiastically for days, until, well, they're not. Washington notes that this can be a red flag because you deserve a connection that makes you feel secure and wanted.
Chan adds that consistency builds trust and emotional security, so when someone exhibits hot and cold behavior or is chronically inconsistent, it’s a red flag. “It can indicate that they are preoccupied with someone else, they are love avoidant, or they push people away when they get too close,” she explains.
Pushing boundaries
People test boundaries in many different ways, but one common example is if someone insists on meeting at a private location despite you voicing a preference to meet in a safe, public place.
In addition to this being disrespectful and potentially unsafe, Washington notes that it may be a sign they are looking for a hookup rather than a date.
Refusal to connect face-to-face
We always recommend planning time to meet in real life soon after you establish a connection online. That’s why Washington says avoiding this can be a red flag.
If a match continues offering excuses or seems to be keeping their true identity hidden, we’d consider it a warning sign. “Sometimes people refuse to video chat due to not looking like their actual pictures,” she says.
Financial requests
This one may seem more obvious, you should never give away your financial information on a dating app—and, no matter how small the request, someone asking for financial assistance is a huge red flag.
“Someone may be testing you to see how much you are willing to give, setting you up for a larger request,” warns Washington.
Love bombing or rushing intimacy
You’ve likely heard this term, but what exactly is love bombing? Chan defines love bombing as “Someone pushing for intimacy, whether emotional, financial, or physical, at an accelerated pace without respect or consideration to your comfort levels is alarming.”
If someone has already made up their mind about you (claiming you’re the one, for example), they may be projecting or creating a fantasy about you.
That in mind, Chan stresses the importance of boundaries. If someone is pressuring you, it indicates a lack of respect for your personal comfort zone.
A few dating apps to consider
It's also important to consider which dating apps you're using. Check out our full list of the best dating apps, plus find a few of our top picks below.
- eharmony: for a more intentional dating experience, with in-depth information for all potential matches.
- Match: a great option for serious daters but with less detailed profiles.
- Hinge: a simple, free dating app for people with a variety of dating intentions.
- Tinder: for more of a casual or hookup vibe, with profile verification.
Green flags in online dating
When you learn how to spot green flags, dating apps become way more fun. Experts recommend looking out for the below indicators that someone is serious about online dating.
Consistent communication
While it should go without saying, consistent communication is a must in online dating. If someone maintains regular, respectful, and engaging conversations, it’s an indicator that they have a genuine interest in getting to know you.
Of course, Jain notes that you want to make sure you’re giving that consistency back. “A person shows that they’re interested and reliable based on how they show up for you,” she says.
Jain caveats that sometimes it may take weeks or months to really build a connection, so don’t write someone off too quickly, either. You may need to verbalize the level of communication you want.
Respecting your boundaries
Be sure to note when someone on a dating app really listens to your preferences, respects your pace, doesn’t press you for intimate details about your life, and doesn’t pressure you to meet sooner than you feel comfortable.
“They should be considerate about where you feel safest meeting and do not demand that you meet them at your home, their home, or anywhere secluded,” Washington says.
Being open and honest
A person’s willingness to share basic personal information can be an indicator of how open and honest they will be in a relationship. Washington says this builds a foundation of trust while fostering authenticity.
Being supportive and encouraging
Emotional maturity is a major green flag. When dating online, keep an eye out for signs that they’re capable of providing emotional support and encouragement.
Washginton says you can look for this if you share your achievements and they want to celebrate you. On the flip side, do they show empathy for you during challenging times? If so, this can build a nurturing connection.
Showing curiousity
Pay attention to someone who asks questions and listens. “That demonstrates emotional availability and the intent to form an emotional bond,” says Chan.
It’s a sign that they’re looking beyond surface-level interactions and are invested in understanding the core of who you are.
FAQ:
How can you tell if someone is real online dating?
Jain and Washington both recommend hopping on a video call with someone before meeting in real life. Jain specifically adds not to take things personally if people turn out not to be who you thought they were—scammers can be inevitable, that’s why it’s important to know how to weed them out!
Is early sexting a red flag?
According to Chan, sexting could be a red flag depending upon what you’re looking for. She says people who engage in sexting early on may be more interested in short-term, causal relationships rather than long-term commitments.
This isn’t inherently problematic, but if one person is seeking a serious relationship and the other is looking for a fling, a mismatch in expectations can arise.
What are red flags on a first date?
Chan says to look out for disrespectful behavior. How do they treat other people, such as the service staff? How do they talk about previous dates or relationships?
If the person is rude or vilifies others, they may lack empathy (a key ingredient in any healthy relationship). How they speak about past relationships could signify that they’re still emotionally charged about their ex.
The takeaway
When you learn to identify red and green flags, you’ll gain a clearer understanding of what you want, like, and dislike. In turn, you’ll end up on dates with people who are a better match for you. Of course, you’ll have a major head start if you’re using the best dating apps for serious relationships.
Neha Tandon is an editor in New York City with a passion for writing about beauty, style, dating, wellness, and travel. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Syracuse University, and has written for Harper's Bazaar, New York Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Brides, and more. When she's not grilling dermatologists or testing out new trends, she's doing candlelit yoga, watching old black and white movies, or hosting vegan dinner parties.