Organization vs. Minimalism: Why “Less” Isn’t The Answer for Everybody 

We promise we’re not trying to take away your organizing fun, but we do want to reiterate that starting small and working your way up is the best way to ensure a successfully organized space. Starting on a drawer might seem like an insignificant project, but it can be just as transformative as organizing a larger space (and what is better than an organized bathroom drawer?!), helping to eliminate common hassles and improve your everyday life. In other words, no more rummaging around for a hair tie, or trying to find a pen to sign a permission slip. Have we sold you on starting small yet?

Rebranding the NO-JUNK DRAWER

So what if a drawer holds random items? As long as everything is contained and categorized, and makes sense in your daily routine, that’s all that matters. Organization isn’t one size fits all, and customizing spaces to your needs is the golden ticket.

In the same way that we don’t want you to feel guilty about using dry shampoo for the fifth day in a row, we also don’t want you to feel guilty when it comes to editing your items. After all, you should fill your home with only the things you like, need, or find sentimental. Here are a few examples.

THINGS YOU MIGHT LIKE

Candles

Clothing

Framed photos

Guitars

Jewelry

Vases

THINGS YOU MIGHT NEED

Batteries

Documents

Hand soap

Lightbulbs

Tax returns

Toilet plunger

THINGS YOU MIGHT FIND SENTIMENTAL

Childhood items

Family heirlooms

Kids’ artwork

Notes and cards

Old photos

Wedding dress

An Incomplete List of Things You Think You Need but 99% of the Time Do Not

1. Pumpkin puree that will expire before next Thanksgiving (you didn’t make that pie last year, either!)

2. Same goes for those cans of condensed milk

3. Souvenir cups from theme parks (that’s what photos are for—your old soda cup is not a memory)

4. Anything that’s missing a part (you are probably not going to a repair store to fix your blender—just get a new one you will use)

5. Every vase that has ever arrived with a floral delivery

When assessing whether to keep a particular item, put yourself to the test and consider which bucket it might fall into. If you can safely say that YES, you like it (maybe you haven’t worn it recently, but this is your reminder to put that sweater into the rotation), or YES, you still need to hold on to it (hey, we all need toilet plungers), or YES, it’s special to you (your child put some extra thought into that rock they painted for Mother’s Day)—then by our measure, it can stay. Which brings us to our next point about the No-Guilt Life . . .

IT’S OKAY TO OWN THINGS. ONCE MORE FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!

IT’S. OKAY. TO. OWN. THINGS.

We are so proud of everyone’s efforts to declutter their homes. It’s a critical piece of the organizing process. Once you edit your items, what’s left are the items that matter to you (that plunger might even matter one day!). And so you should feel absolutely no guilt about owning the items that comprise your life. Why fight the fact that your newborn needs a closet full of diapers, or your teenager needs a closet full of sports equipment? Resisting your reality instead of embracing it is unproductive and ultimately not useful. You’re better off spending your time and energy looking for an organizing solution that accommodates all the components of your life rather than trying to live like someone else.