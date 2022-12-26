Scorpio is an intense fixed water sign that can be somewhat secretive and reserved whereas Sagittarius is an expansive, curious mutable fire sign with an insatiable craving to taste everything life has to offer.

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac, and Sagittarius is the ninth, making this pairing a semisextile aspect that sits one sign apart. When thinking about semisextile couples, you do not get quite the positive impression you would as when thinking of a trine pair, since they are so different on the surface.

Scorpio is fixed, and Sagittarius is mutable. Scorpio is ruled by secretive Pluto, and Sagittarius is ruled by boisterous Jupiter. Scorpio is a water sign, and Sagittarius is a fire sign. Scorpio is yin which makes them more introverted, and Sagittarius is yang, making them more extroverted.

However, what many do not know is that neighboring sun signs—though different—have a lot more in common than meets the eye. The personal planets—Mercury, Venus, and Mars—all travel closely to one another around the sun, which means that semisextile couples often have several conjunctions in their synastry. (Conjunctions in astrology mean that the planets are in the same zodiac sign which brings likenesses and connection.)

And no matter their differences, nothing discourages Scorpio or Sagittarius from getting what they want. If anything, their variations only make them more fascinated by one another.

Initially, Sagittarius will see Scorpio as a challenge, but what Scorpio does not know is that centaurs eat challenges for breakfast. The harder something is to achieve, the brighter the Sagittarius’s flames will grow.

Professional Australian astrologer Amber Harkin of The Cosmic Playground ruminates, “They mostly experience life through a completely different lens. However, that is what makes them most fascinating to each other. The two signs have so much to learn from one another. If they remain open, they might see how their energies can actually help bring out parts hidden within the other.”