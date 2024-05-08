One of Slumber’s top-selling products, these sleep gummies combine CBD, CBN, and THC to promote a deeper sleep.* Based on a third party study, 82% of people say these helped them stay asleep through the night, 80% said it was easier to fall back asleep if they did wake up, and 70% said these gummies performed better than any other sleep aid they’d tried.*

While these did help me fall asleep extremely quickly, I definitely felt the effects of THC (even though these meet the guidelines of the 2018 Farm Bill, which requires all hemp products to have less than 0.3% THC by dry weight).

If you don't mind a sleep aid with THC, you'll definitely feel the benefits of these gummies. After all, the combo of THC and CBN is proven to promote drowsiness—which is ideal when you're trying to fall asleep.*

Like all of Slumber’s products, these gummies are made with a lean list of ingredients that's mostly organic. And while some CBD gummies can have upwards of 4g of sugar per serving, these only have 2g (ideal for those who don't want to eat a ton of sugar right before bed).