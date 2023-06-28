Slumber takes sleep as seriously as I do—it's in the name, after all. The brand’s mission is to help its customers achieve a safe, deep sleep using an array of cannabinoids—but the star ingredient across the brand's lineup is CBN.

As mentioned, CBN is a non-intoxicating minor cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant. While a few hemp brands incorporate CBN into their CBD products, Slumber is one of the few brands willing to make the cannabinoid the star of the show.

Look no further than the Slumber CBN Tincture for Sleep, a natural sleep aid with up to 600mg of CBN per bottle.

Of course, the brand doesn't limit its products to just CBN or nighttime. The brand also showcases other lesser known cannabinoids like THCV (which has been shown to decrease appetite in rodent studies1 ) and cannabigerol or CBG, which is believed to help support recovery2 .*

These minor cannabinoids tend to star in the brand's daytime line, which is appropriately named Sunrise by slumber. These offerings expand beyond a focus on the sleep cycle to support daily wellness, enhance exercise recovery, and minimize everyday stress.*

Of course, Slumber doesn't leave out CBD.

The brand combines the cannabinoid with CBN in quite a few of its sleep products, which allows them to work together synergistically in something called the entourage effect. This means the cannabinoids work better together than when used independently.