The 10 Best CBD Oils For Anxiety To Help Promote Calm During Overwhelm*
The best CBD oils for anxiety:
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
Whether you live with a diagnosed anxiety disorder or are feeling bogged down by the weight of this wild and crazy world, anxiety isn’t a good feeling. Luckily, in addition to therapy, more and more natural solutions for anxiety are popping up all the time—one of which is CBD.
While there’s still a lot to learn about the effects of CBD, early research and anecdotal evidence suggests it offers a slew of anti-anxiety benefits, including support mood and encouraging a feeling of calm.* Read on to learn what our expert suggests the best type of CBD oil for anxiety, as well as a few of our favorite product recommendations.
Can CBD oil reduce symptoms of anxiety?*
Nearly 40 million Americans deal with anxiety, per the National Alliance on Mental Illness. While there are plenty of tricks and tips for reducing anxiety, incorporating CBD into your routine is another way to evoke a sense of calm.*
“There are several reasons why CBD can help anxiety,” says Dave Gordon, M.D., who is double board-certified in both internal and integrative medicine, and an expert in medical cannabis.
“CBD helps our own endocannabinoid system work better, and a core function of that system is to help us relax. CBD also acts on the same receptors (e.g. GABA, serotonin) as many anti-anxiety prescriptions, but doesn’t contribute to the notable side effects they cause.”*
“In over a decade of working with cannabis for patients, improvement of anxiety is one of the most predictable and consistent responses,” he continues. “For those that consume CBD regularly, I see improvements in sleep, relaxation, stress management, and generalized anxiety. This is common amongst a variety of ages, underlying conditions, and types of anxiety.”
Like many aspects of cannabis-related medicine, clinical research is limited but increasing. There are several clinical trials showing improved anxiety symptoms among people with PTSD1, anxiety-induced insomnia, and social anxiety disorder (SAD)2. “Additionally, studies that assess patients’ opinions of CBD’s benefits consistently show stress and anxiety near the top of the list of symptoms,” adds Gordon.
What to look for in CBD oil for anxiety*
Before you start your hunt for the right CBD oil for you, it’s important to know what to look for. First, a quick refresh on the terms for the different types of CBD:
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum products contain CBD and other compounds, including 0.3 percent or less THC by dry weight, which, again, is within the federal limit and won’t get you high.
- Broad-spectrum: While this type contains other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC.
- Isolate: This is pure CBD and doesn’t contain any additional compounds.
When it comes to reducing feelings of anxiety, Gordon recommends full-spectrum hemp.*
“In my experience, results are best when CBD is used in lower amounts and combined with other cannabis constituents,” he says. “CBD isn’t the only beneficial compound in cannabis. In small amounts (including the amounts found in full-spectrum hemp CBD products), THC is also effective at reducing anxiety. Beyond that, terpenes (the smell and flavor compounds in the plant) and other cannabinoids likely add benefit.” Researchers call this beneficial synergy between compounds “the entourage effect.3”
Beyond compounds, Gordon says there are a few other key things to prioritize in a CBD oil:
- Quality & organic ingredients: Stick to brands that are extremely transparent about their farming and production processes, and choose organic hemp if possible. “For any CBD product, I always look for companies that use hemp grown in the US or Canada, ideally using organic or pesticide-free growing practices and who extract the CBD using clean, reliable methods,” Gordon says.
- Third-party testing: If you can’t find a certificate of analysis (COA) for a CBD product, walk away. “With virtually no regulation or standards in the CBD space, many products on the market use low quality source materials, don’t contain amounts listed on the packaging, or include other unnecessary fillers,” Gordon says. “The company should publish or have readily available third party testing that confirms the listed amounts in the final product. It’s not perfect, but following these guidelines dramatically increases the likelihood of using an effective product.”
- Clear potency & dosage: Pick a product that states the potency and serving sizes very clearly, and start small. “By using full-spectrum options we see benefits in much lower CBD amounts than is common in many research studies,” says Gordon. “A typical starting amount is around 10 mg. Most individuals I see use between 20 to 100 mg per day, often split between 2 to 3 doses.”
Your cheat sheet to hemp CBD dosage.
As hemp CBD affects each person differently, we created a baseline reference for CBD potency at mindbodygreen:
Gentle: Less than 20 mg of hemp CBD per serving
Moderate: 20 to 39 mg of hemp CBD per serving
Strong: 40+ mg of hemp CBD per serving
How we picked:
All of the brands below are transparent about their third-party testing process and provide easy access to their lab results.
We chose brands that have minimal ingredient lists and use quality hemp. We also prioritized brands that use organic ingredients.
We read hundreds of reviews and focused on customers who said the product relieved feelings of anxiety.
CBD tends to get more expensive as the potency increases. We selected a wide variety of products and price points for this list and included options that were budget-friendly without compromising quality. And most of these brands offer a discount for subscriptions.
Best flavors: FABCBD Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Organic hemp
- Offers a variety of potencies & flavors
Cons:
- No strong sustainability efforts
If you’re not into the hemp-y taste of unflavored CBD products, FABCBD’s Full-Spectrum hemp CD oil might be for you. It comes in a variety of flavor options (including citrus, mint, vanilla, and berry), as well as a range of potencies that you can mix and match to create the CBD that’s right for you. This tincture has positive reviews from over 1,100 customers, most of which praise both the customer service at FAB (and the vanilla flavored tincture).
Sustainability: FABCBD sources hemp from non-GMO and pesticide-free organic farms in Colorado, and it uses an energy-efficient CO2 extraction process.
Transparency: In addition to clearly displaying product COA on the website, FABCBD takes an extra step to educate customers about CBD and guide newbies toward the proper dosage.
Best full-spectrum: Joy Organics Organic Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Multiple flavor options
- Carbon neutral shipping
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
Joy Organics ticks all of our boxes for a quality CBD product. Using USDA certified organic hemp and MCT oil, its full-spectrum tincture is a fan-favorite among reviewers with anxiety who say it helps them stay calm and focused.* The Joy Organics factory is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, where it uses an extraction process that removes solvents, pesticides, fats, and waxes from the hemp oil. Plus, you can find this full-spectrum tincture in four different potencies and several flavored options as well (I’ve tried the Tropical Sunrise and Fresh Lime and both were really great).
Sustainability: In addition to organic farming, Joy Organics offsets all of the carbon emissions generated through their shipping process by partnering with Carbon Fund.
Transparency: All of Joy Organics’ COAs are available on the website. The brand also includes instructions on how to find your lot number on your product at home.
Best for beginners: Charlotte’s Web THC-free Hemp Extract
Pros:
- THC-free formula great for newbies
- Trial-sized bottle
Cons:
- One mint chocolate flavor
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Not full-spectrum (expert’s advice)
If you’re totally new to CBD, you’ll likely want to start small. This little bottle from Charlotte’s Web contains just 10 servings of a moderate 25 mg of THC-free, broad-spectrum hemp CBD. Between the mini bottle size and THC-free formulation, we consider this a great beginner-friendly option—especially when you factor in the mint chocolate flavoring that masks the hemp-y taste of CBD oil.
One negative, however, is that Charlotte’s Web’s formula is broad-spectrum, rather than the expert-recommend full-spectrum option. The brand’s full-sized products are also relatively pricey. So if you end up loving this tincture, the dollar signs might add up quickly.
Sustainability: Charlotte’s Web is a newly certified B Corporation, which means its’ held to a rigorous set of environmental, legal, and social standards. The full Charlotte’s Web lineup is U.S. Hemp Authority certified lineup, but a few of the products offered by are also USDA certified organic.
Transparency: We didn’t love how tricky it was to find this product’s COA on the website (the brand offers a QR code linking to the COA on the packaging). Still, Charlotte’s Web performs third-party testing on all of its products, and the lab results are searchable in the brand’s database.
Best high-potency: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- Two higher-potency options
- U.S. Hemp Authority-certified
- Lower cost per mg of CBD
Cons:
- Not organic
One serving of this tincture from CBDistillery contains 83mg of full-spectrum hemp, which is definitely high-potency. (There’s also a 5,000 mg potency available, although it’s likely not necessary for most people to reap the benefits of CBD—especially newbies, and especially for the price tag.) Despite how expensive it is, this tincture is a hit with reviewers, especially folks who saw an improvement in their sleep.*
Sustainability: While CBDistillery uses “natural farming” practices, its products are not certified organic. They are, however, U.S. Hemp Authority-certified, which means the formulas are held to strict regulatory standards through independent third-party auditing.
Transparency: You’ll find the COA for this tincture in the photo carousel on the product description page, as well as in QR code format on the packaging.
Best organic: Aspen Green Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- 3 flavor options
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- No low-potency options
- Not many reviewers
Another brand that makes an extra effort to farm organically is Aspen Green. Its full-spectrum tincture is USDA certified organic and, while expensive, not outrageously priced for a high-potency option. It’s also available in a citrus or mint variety, if you prefer a little flavor over the potential earthy hemp-forward flavor of an unflavored option. There aren’t a ton of reviews on the Aspen Green website, but the few reviewers listed mention improvements in their anxiety.*
Sustainability: In addition to Aspen Green’s pesticide free non-GMO organic farming in Colorado, the brand uses an energy-friendly CO2 extraction process. The company also offers discounts to vets, healthcare workers, and teachers, as well as those with disabilities.
Transparency: Aspen Green clearly lists all of the ingredients, including the terpenes found in its blends. You can find all of products’ COAs on the website.
Best for faster absorption: Green Roads Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Flavorless without being hemp-y
- Includes a syringe dispenser
Cons:
- Not organic
- No focus on sustainability
While there aren’t many studies around the absorption of CBD, Green Roads suggests that a base blend of oils and glycerin promotes faster absorption. Instead of a traditional dropper, this full-spectrum tincture comes with a small syringe, which makes it easier to get an accurate dosage. While it’s unflavored, the oil does have a natural sweet flavor that reviewers enjoy. It’s also vegan and gluten-free without any artificial colors or flavors.
Sustainability: Green Roads doesn’t shine in the sustainability department, and it doesn’t use organic hemp. However, it does source from American farms and uses an eco-friendly CO2 extraction as one method of production for its oils.
Transparency: In addition to listing this tincture’s COA on the product page, Green Roads includes a scannable QR code on the packaging that leads to the lab results.
Gentlest option: Populum Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil
Pros:
- Organically grown hemp
- Wide range of potencies
Cons:
- One flavor option with stevia
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- Higher costs per mg of CBD
This orange-flavored full-spectrum hemp CBD oil from Populum is a hit with reviewers; most folks say their sleep improved and had reduced feelings of overwhelm when taking this oil.* It also gets praise for the orange flavor, but anyone with a coconut allergy or aversion to stevia should steer clear.
Populum farms its hemp organically in Colorado and sends oil for testing three times before the final tincture makes its way to you. The brand also offers a 25% discount to active and veteran military personnel.
Sustainability: Aside from using clean farming practices, Populum doesn’t make any broad, visible efforts toward sustainability.
Transparency: Populum clearly lists this tincture’s COA on its website and even offers a helpful guide on how to read it.
Best isolate: Kanibi Isolate CBD Oil Tincture
Pros:
- 3 flavors
- Organic hemp
Cons:
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
- No entourage effect
Isolates only have CBD, so you won’t get the benefits of any additional compounds, including THC. If that sounds like a better fit for you than full- or broad-spectrum, this oil from Kanibi might be worth a shot, especially since an overwhelming amount of reviewers mentioned it evoked a sense of calm.* It comes in three flavor options (including Skittles flavor!), and two different potency options. The higher potency pure CBD is rather expensive, though.
Sustainability: Kanibi uses clean CO2 extraction and organic hemp to make its oils, but the brand doesn’t have any special certifications or additional sustainability initiatives.
Transparency: Kanibi displays lab results on the product page, and it offers downloadable versions too.
Best for sleep: CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture
Pros:
- Boosted terpenes & CBN
- Organic hemp
Cons:
- Has stevia
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
CBDfx boosts the CBN (cannabinol, another minor compound found in the cannabis plant) and terpenes in this tincture to encourage a relaxed state for better sleep.* It comes in several potency options, but the 500 and 1,000 mg options are the most cost-effective.
Sustainability: CBDfx farms organically grown hemp and uses an energy-efficient CO2 extraction process to draw out CBD.
Transparency: The COA for this tincture was extremely easy to find on the product description page. CBDfx also uses a team of medical advisors to review all of the product information on its pages.
Best budget: Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum High-Potency CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Flavorless & flavored options
Cons:
- Tricky to find low-potency options in stock
- Not for those with tree nut allergies (coconut)
For a budget-friendly pick that doesn’t compromise on quality or potency we like this USDA-certified organic tincture from Lazarus Naturals. They do have a low-potency option (but it’s often sold out) and some flavored versions, too.
This higher potency formula (50 mg of CBD per serving) might be more than most people need to feel benefits, especially beginners, but the clearly marked dropper can help you tailor your serving size. In addition to its already lower prices, the brand offers 60% off to veterans, people on long-term disability, and households that qualify as low-income.
Sustainability & packaging: The brand farms hemp on its own property in central Oregon. A Certified B Corp, Lazarus Naturals is held to high business standards for social and environmental impact, and it uses recycled materials in its packaging. Lazarus also aims to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Transparency: You can access the COA for this tincture on the product page, or via QR code on the product’s packaging.
FAQ:
Can you get high from CBD oil?
It’s unlikely. While full-spectrum hemp has trace amounts of THC, it’s often not enough to cause any intoxicating effects (re: get you high).That being said, a full-spectrem hemp product with 30 mg of CBD can have up to 1mg of THC. As the doses get higher, the amount of THC allowed increases. We recommend reading the product label to ensure you’re comfortable with the amount of THC included.
Is CBD oil safe?
Taken in the proper dosage, CBD oil is safe to use. However you should always speak to your doctor before starting a new supplement routine, especially if you’re on medication, pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a preexisting condition.
How long does CBD oil take to work for anxiety?
There isn’t a lot of data around the absorption rate of CBD. Most people report that they feel the effects of hemp CBD within 30 to 60 minutes.
Are there any side effects to CBD oil for anxiety?
Negative side effects are uncommon but could include fatigue, changes in weight and appetite, or indigestion. If you’re sensitive to THC or have had a negative reaction, a full-spectrum hemp product could induce the same reaction.
Is CBD addictive?
CBD is not addictive, as it does not contain any psychoactive properties.
The takeaway.
While there’s not a lot of existing research on the benefits of CBD as a treatment for anxiety, early studies and considerable anecdotal evidence suggest it might be worth a try. And if you’re new to CBD, be sure to check out our guide to finding the right dosage for you. Bring on the calm!