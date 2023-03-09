Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Whether you live with a diagnosed anxiety disorder or are feeling bogged down by the weight of this wild and crazy world, anxiety isn’t a good feeling. Luckily, in addition to therapy, more and more natural solutions for anxiety are popping up all the time—one of which is CBD.

While there’s still a lot to learn about the effects of CBD, early research and anecdotal evidence suggests it offers a slew of anti-anxiety benefits, including support mood and encouraging a feeling of calm.* Read on to learn what our expert suggests the best type of CBD oil for anxiety, as well as a few of our favorite product recommendations.