Stress has quite the negative connotation, but stress can also be a good thing! Don't scoff just yet: Stress has the potential to boost your motivation, focus, and drive, assuming you harness it correctly.

That said, consider your mindset. According to Epel, a negative narrative around stress often becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. "When we really focus on the negative aspects of stress and go into a stressful situation [thinking], 'Stress is bad for me. It's wearing me down. I'm not going to be able to cope when I'm stressed,' those put us in the place of having more of a threat response. So we actually get much more stressed about stress," she explains.

Whereas if you enter a situation with positive beliefs about stress ("This stress is strengthening me. Stress is good for me. It's helping me cope. Stress is energizing. My body's excited," Epel offers), you are much more likely to better tackle that stressor. "Find [the statement] that feels true, that fits for you, and then use that like a shield," says Epel.