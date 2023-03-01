Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws.

Between text messages, social media notifications, and overflowing inboxes, the world is filled with distractions. So it’s only natural that many of us struggle to focus. While taking a focus supplement is one way to support cognitive function, another strategy to consider is hemp CBD.*

While there’s still a long way to go in terms of quality research to back CBD’s ability to help you stay focused, early studies (and a lot of anecdotal evidence) suggest that it might be indirectly beneficial by helping with common issues that cause us to lose focus, whether that’s a lack of sleep, feelings of anxiousness, or distracting aches.*

Here’s everything you need to know about CBD for focus, as well as a few of our favorite CBD products on the market today.