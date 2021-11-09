 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PlusCBD
PAID CONTENT FOR PlusCBD

The Surprising Ways My Nighttime CBD Gummy Improved My Relationship To Work

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
The Surprising Ways My Nighttime CBD Gummy Improved My Relationship To Work

Image by Aila Images / Stocksy

November 9, 2021 — 10:00 AM

I've always been the kind of person who has to believe in the work they do. I've always needed a job that aligns with my own values, or else my motivation is essentially MIA. But when I feel like my work is connected to making a difference in the world? Sky's the limit on ambition.

As fortunate as it is to be naturally inspired by one's career, there's another factor in that equation: It's a lot harder to stop working. When passion is at play, there's not such a stark division between work and life. But everyone—no matter their relationship to work—needs a little downtime to maintain their well-being. And for me, that ended up being as simple as PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies by CV Sciences.

Shop this Story:

Reserve Gummies

Reserve Gummies

Sour Watermelon

The research on work and play.

Of course, for quite some time, I convinced myself otherwise. Caught in the thrill of deadlines and an ever-engaging creative atmosphere, I forgot how much I liked to relax and read poetry or nerd out over the latest docuseries. Any semblance of a wind-down routine withered away... Until the research caught up with me. 

Turns out I fell for the common story that if I work harder, for longer, I'll do a better job. But the research paints a vividly different picture. The longer we work, the more likely we are to experience fatigue or stress that reduces our productivity. Our brain performs best when we "deactivate and reactivate" our goals, versus putting our head down until we cross the finish line. Similarly (and this is what hooked me), stepping away from work enhances creativity, and I'll do whatever it takes to keep the creative juices flowing.

As my fellow career enthusiasts may understand, setting boundaries around work can be the last thing we feel like doing… Until we realize it positively influences our productivity. As humans, strategic renewal (aka downtime) is a critical piece to us showing up as our best selves. So with the research to back it, I finally embraced the importance of a wind-down ritual as a way to cultivate a healthier relationship to work. And thanks to the calming support of the PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies, I've been able to stick to it.*

Shop this Story:

Reserve Gummies

Reserve Gummies

Peach

Advertisement

A wind-down routine that fills your cup.

For me, the hardest part about a wind-down routine is simply starting. That transition from working to chilling has always been rocky at best. "Just one more sentence, one more email," are thoughts you'd find in my head. But then I started taking one of the PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies to signify the end of a workday. Formulated with phytocannabinoids from full-spectrum hemp extract, specifically 25 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC, just one of these gummies is the ultimate exhale after a productive day.* Just a half-hour after taking one, I experience a sense of deep relaxation that puts me in the mood to do the other wind-down activities I love.*

Before, I couldn't slow my mind enough to even read a book. Now my evening routine is something I won't compromise. And the key to a wind-down routine that really fills your cup? Balance your input and output. Instead of just consuming content by reading or watching (input), find some activities for output as well, like journaling, going for a walk, or cooking. Too much input can leave us feeling lethargic—whereas output can naturally replenish our energy levels.

The Surprising Ways My Nighttime CBD Gummy Improved My Relationship To Work

Image by MaaHoo Studio / Stocksy

A healthier relationship to work.

After just a couple of weeks of PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies spearheading my wind-down routine, here's what I can say: By giving myself more time to relax and indulge in leisurely activities, it's like my brain got juicier.* I rediscovered joy in my after-hours—baking new recipes, participating in collective Netflix obsessions, and walking my cat (really though). Most importantly, my wind-down routine has given me even more of a reason to engage during work hours, and my productivity has sharpened within the structure of healthy boundaries.

But the takeaway here is that "strategic renewal" starts with transitioning into relaxation effectively. And thankfully, these clean, vegan gummies provide a full range of phytocannabinoids for a complete sense of relaxation and calm.* With a yummy peach or sour watermelon flavor (read: all-natural flavors and colors), these gummies are like the power button on my work brain.* For years we've heard work smarter, not harder. And with my new wind-down routine, I know exactly what that means.

Shop this Story

Sour Watermelon

Sour Watermelon

Sour Watermelon

Peach

Peach

Peach

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Beauty

I’ve Made It My Career to Care For Others — Here’s How I Care For Myself

Alexandra Engler
I’ve Made It My Career to Care For Others — Here’s How I Care For Myself
Beauty

What Goes First: Vitamin C Or Hyaluronic Acid? How To Layer Your Skin Care

Jamie Schneider
What Goes First: Vitamin C Or Hyaluronic Acid? How To Layer Your Skin Care
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Routines

This 10-Minute Beginner-Friendly Workout Will Ignite Your Entire Body

Janeil Mason, M.S.
This 10-Minute Beginner-Friendly Workout Will Ignite Your Entire Body
Integrative Health

PSA: Your Multivitamin Might Be Missing These Important Minerals

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
PSA: Your Multivitamin Might Be Missing These Important Minerals
Beauty

I'm A Hair Colorist: These Are My Top 3 Tips For Healthy Graying Locks

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Hair Colorist: These Are My Top 3 Tips For Healthy Graying Locks
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

How To Manifest Your Dreams Using Nothing But Paper & A Pen

Sarah Regan
How To Manifest Your Dreams Using Nothing But Paper & A Pen
Integrative Health

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This "Master Antioxidant"

Lindsay Boyers
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This "Master Antioxidant"
Integrative Health

Of All The Multivitamins Out There, These Are Our 18 Favorites

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Of All The Multivitamins Out There, These Are Our 18 Favorites
Climate Change

This Unlikely Ingredient Could Reduce Emissions From Gassy Cows By Up To 90%

Emma Loewe
This Unlikely Ingredient Could Reduce Emissions From Gassy Cows By Up To 90%
Sex

A Sex Therapist's Guide To Falling In Love With Your Masturbation Practice

Rachel Wright, LMFT
A Sex Therapist's Guide To Falling In Love With Your Masturbation Practice
Home

The One Mistake To Avoid When Bringing Your Plants Inside For The Winter

Sarah Regan
The One Mistake To Avoid When Bringing Your Plants Inside For The Winter
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/surprising-ways-my-night-time-cbd-gummy-improved-my-relationship-to-work

Your article and new folder have been saved!