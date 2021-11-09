The Surprising Ways My Nighttime CBD Gummy Improved My Relationship To Work

I've always been the kind of person who has to believe in the work they do. I've always needed a job that aligns with my own values, or else my motivation is essentially MIA. But when I feel like my work is connected to making a difference in the world? Sky's the limit on ambition.
As fortunate as it is to be naturally inspired by one's career, there's another factor in that equation: It's a lot harder to stop working. When passion is at play, there's not such a stark division between work and life. But everyone—no matter their relationship to work—needs a little downtime to maintain their well-being. And for me, that ended up being as simple as PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies by CV Sciences.
The research on work and play.
Of course, for quite some time, I convinced myself otherwise. Caught in the thrill of deadlines and an ever-engaging creative atmosphere, I forgot how much I liked to relax and read poetry or nerd out over the latest docuseries. Any semblance of a wind-down routine withered away... Until the research caught up with me.
Turns out I fell for the common story that if I work harder, for longer, I'll do a better job. But the research paints a vividly different picture. The longer we work, the more likely we are to experience fatigue or stress that reduces our productivity. Our brain performs best when we "deactivate and reactivate" our goals, versus putting our head down until we cross the finish line. Similarly (and this is what hooked me), stepping away from work enhances creativity, and I'll do whatever it takes to keep the creative juices flowing.
As my fellow career enthusiasts may understand, setting boundaries around work can be the last thing we feel like doing… Until we realize it positively influences our productivity. As humans, strategic renewal (aka downtime) is a critical piece to us showing up as our best selves. So with the research to back it, I finally embraced the importance of a wind-down ritual as a way to cultivate a healthier relationship to work. And thanks to the calming support of the PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies, I've been able to stick to it.*
A wind-down routine that fills your cup.
For me, the hardest part about a wind-down routine is simply starting. That transition from working to chilling has always been rocky at best. "Just one more sentence, one more email," are thoughts you'd find in my head. But then I started taking one of the PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies to signify the end of a workday. Formulated with phytocannabinoids from full-spectrum hemp extract, specifically 25 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC, just one of these gummies is the ultimate exhale after a productive day.* Just a half-hour after taking one, I experience a sense of deep relaxation that puts me in the mood to do the other wind-down activities I love.*
Before, I couldn't slow my mind enough to even read a book. Now my evening routine is something I won't compromise. And the key to a wind-down routine that really fills your cup? Balance your input and output. Instead of just consuming content by reading or watching (input), find some activities for output as well, like journaling, going for a walk, or cooking. Too much input can leave us feeling lethargic—whereas output can naturally replenish our energy levels.
A healthier relationship to work.
After just a couple of weeks of PlusCBD Reserve Collection Gummies spearheading my wind-down routine, here's what I can say: By giving myself more time to relax and indulge in leisurely activities, it's like my brain got juicier.* I rediscovered joy in my after-hours—baking new recipes, participating in collective Netflix obsessions, and walking my cat (really though). Most importantly, my wind-down routine has given me even more of a reason to engage during work hours, and my productivity has sharpened within the structure of healthy boundaries.
But the takeaway here is that "strategic renewal" starts with transitioning into relaxation effectively. And thankfully, these clean, vegan gummies provide a full range of phytocannabinoids for a complete sense of relaxation and calm.* With a yummy peach or sour watermelon flavor (read: all-natural flavors and colors), these gummies are like the power button on my work brain.* For years we've heard work smarter, not harder. And with my new wind-down routine, I know exactly what that means.
