There's nothing better than a melty chocolate chip cookie. Bonus points if the recipe is easy to throw together and made with better-for-you ingredients. Good news: This one has both qualities.

"These delicious little treats are grain-free and gluten-free and rich in plant protein and fiber," writes Maja Brekalo in Bake It Vegan, "all because of the chickpeas and almonds."

While the recipe namesake is almond butter, Brekalo does say, "Feel free to use any other nut or seed butter of choice, but note that the flavor will be slightly different."

The best part? They need only seven ingredients, "and you can start munching on them as soon as they're baked" while they're still nice and melty.