These 7-Ingredient Vegan Cookies Are Packed With Protein
There's nothing better than a melty chocolate chip cookie. Bonus points if the recipe is easy to throw together and made with better-for-you ingredients. Good news: This one has both qualities.
"These delicious little treats are grain-free and gluten-free and rich in plant protein and fiber," writes Maja Brekalo in Bake It Vegan, "all because of the chickpeas and almonds."
While the recipe namesake is almond butter, Brekalo does say, "Feel free to use any other nut or seed butter of choice, but note that the flavor will be slightly different."
The best part? They need only seven ingredients, "and you can start munching on them as soon as they're baked" while they're still nice and melty.
Flourless Chickpea Almond Butter Cookies
Makes 16 cookies
Ingredients
- 1⅓ cups cooked or canned chickpeas
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- ½ cup almond butter
- ⅓ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. vanilla powder or 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup chopped vegan dark chocolate or vegan chocolate chips, divided
Method
- Preheat the oven to 340°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Rinse and drain the chickpeas well. If you prefer, remove the skins completely to make them easier to digest. Simply squeeze each chickpea gently and the skin will slide off.
- Place all the ingredients except the chocolate chips in a food processor and blend until smooth. Using a silicone spatula, fold in the chocolate chips, reserving about a third. Using an ice cream scoop or a tablespoon, scoop out the batter and place it on the parchment-paper-lined baking sheet, leaving enough space in between for the cookies to expand, about 2 inches (5 centimeters). Top each cookie with a few pieces of the remaining chocolate.
- Bake them for 10 minutes on conventional-baking mode and another 5 minutes on fan-assisted mode. If fan-assisted mode isn't available, bake the cookies for another 2 to 3 minutes on conventional-baking mode. Leave them to cool for 10 to 15 minutes to allow them to firm up before lifting them off the paper and transferring them to a wire rack to cool down completely.
- These cookies are best eaten freshly baked, but they can also be stored in an airtight container for up to 4 days at room temperature or 7 days refrigerated.
Reprinted with permission from Bake It Vegan by Maja Brekalo, Page Street Publishing Co. © 2021. Photo credit: Maja Brekalo.
