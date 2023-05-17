CBDfx Review: We Put 5 Products To The Test & These Are Our Top Picks
If you’ve ever fallen down an endless internet rabbit hole looking for a hemp-derived CBD product, you’re not alone. There are seemingly endless brands selling CBD (or cannabidiol) products online, and they all claim to be the best. Because the world of CBD is still unregulated, it can be tough to tell whether a brand lives up to the self-proclaimed hype or not. The good news? Some brands do put in the extra legwork to meet high standards and produce top-quality, trustworthy products—and we've tested a lot of them. Read our CBDfx review to find out if the brand is worth trying.
What is CBDfx?
CBDfx is a brand that sells a wide variety of hemp-derived CBD products. The company began in 2014 and is based in California still today. It uses US-grown hemp in all products and ensure that everything is third-party tested for contaminants (like heavy metals or pesticides) and potency accuracy.
CBDfx products
CBDfx offers an extensive range of CBD-infused products, including capsules, gummies, face masks, and bath bombes. The brand even has a handful of pet-specific tinctures and treats—yep, pets can take CBD too! Just be sure to do your research first.
While we couldn’t test everything ourselves, we did get to try five of CBDfx’s top-selling products firsthand.
How we tested CBDfx
I don’t claim to be a CBD expert, but I have tried dozens of tinctures, gummies, and topicals. I tested these five CBDfx products over the span of one month. I stuck with some more regularly than others (more on that below), but I gave each one a fair trial of at least five consecutive uses. The topicals even got put to the test on my sore muscles and joints after running a half marathon. Spoiler: They were my favorite, and I’ll continue to use them beyond this review.
Every CBDfx product we tested:
Muscle & Joint Cream: Cooling Formula
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency per container:1,000 or 3,000 mg (both strong)
Size:1.7 oz
With either 1,000 or 3,000 mg of CBD, this high-potency cream aims to offer pain relief at, and just below, the skin’s surface.* The water-based formula includes white willow bark and caffeine, which naturally combat inflammation, and menthol, which provides a cooling sensation.
I’m someone who loves the feel of a cooling topical. So, when I saw that this cream included menthol, I had a feeling I’d be a fan. The water-based consistency is silky smooth right out of the pump and absorbs very quickly. I noticed a slight stickiness on my skin for the first minute or so, but it didn’t last long. The cooling feel from the menthol was subtle, yet effective.
In addition to using the balm post-workout, the higher, 3,000 mg potency has been a helpful tool for relieving pesky lower back pain I’ve been experiencing.* Who might not be a fan? Anyone who is scent averse or doesn’t like the feel of menthol.
COA: Available here.
Calming and Moisturizing Balm Stick
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency per container:750 (moderate) or 3,000 mg (strong)
Size:2 oz
The CBDfx Calming and Moisturizing Balm Stick is a small powerhouse, especially in the higher 3,000 mg potency. It includes broad-spectrum hemp CBD, soothing shea butter and chamomile oil for moisture, and calming lavender, tea tree, and vetiver essential oils. The stick form is easy to apply to hard-to-reach places, such as your back. It's also small enough to toss in any gym bag or purse.
After the Muscle and Joint cream, this balm was my second-favorite product I tried from CBDfx. It has a really delightful lavender and tea tree scent that isn’t overpowering. The balm glides on smoothly and it doesn't leave my skin feeling sticky or greasy. And, like the Muscle and Joint Cream, I do think it helped with my soreness and joint stiffness after running.* If you’re interested in a topical CBD and want to avoid the cooling feel of menthol, this is a great pick.
COA: Available here.
Advertisement
Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency per container:50 mg per two-gummy serving (strong)
Size:n/a
Servings:30
We’ve tested a lot of CBD gummies here at mindbodygreen. This vegan, gluten-free formula from CBDfx has some of the lowest sugar content we've seen. With only one gram of sugar per two-gummy serving, they’re a solid pick for anyone keeping an eye on their sugar intake. Because the serving size calls for two gummies, you can customize your dose to a more moderate 25 mg serving by only taking one.
I didn’t have as much luck with these gummies as I did with the topicals. To be fair, I didn’t notice any adverse effects. I took the gummies before sleep each night for a week and didn’t wake up groggy (which is a win compared to melatonin supplements!). Unfortunately, I didn’t necessarily see a change in my focus or energy levels when I took one during the day. I’m not a huge fan of the consistency. It's a bit grainy and feels more like a jelly than a gummy. The initial berry flavor is great, but (as with most CBD gummies) there is a bit of a kickback hemp aftertaste. Still, with only 1 gram of sugar per serving from organic cane sugar, that might be a worthwhile tradeoff if you’re a CBD gummy fan.
COA: Available here.
Wellness 2:1 Tincture
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency per container:33 mg (moderate), 67 mg (strong), or 100 mg (extra strong)
Size:n/a
Servings:30 or 60
Among the many CBD oil tinctures CBDfx offers, the Wellness 2:1 Tincture is a fan-favorite. The 2:1 name is in reference to the formula’s ratio of broad-spectrum CBD to CBG, or cannabigerol, which is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant with promising health benefits. According to medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor Dave Gordon, M.D., “While there are no proven clinical benefits, early research suggests CBG can reduce pain, inflammation, and anxiety. So, using a product with increased CBG content could be considered by those looking for relief from those symptoms.”
The formula contains curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric. Curcumin is hailed for its anti-inflammatory properties. Another star ingredient, coenzyme Q10, is a potent antioxidant our cells use for energy.* The tincture is available in four potency options, ranging from 33 mg CBD per serving (moderate) to 100 mg per serving (extra strong).
We should note that this tincture does include MCT oil, which may not suit folks with a coconut allergy.
This oil is one of the more intriguing CBD products I’ve tried. Because I have the 6,000 mg bottle, it’s certainly the most potent. I’ve not totally figured out the right dose for myself to pinpoint what effects I’ve experienced, but CBDfx does provide a helpful guide on both the dropper and the box. The oil doesn’t have a super strong hemp taste, probably thanks to the added stevia, and the curcumin is a great addition. But, a word of warning: the curcumin gives this oil a bright yellow color that will stain your clothes (RIP to one of my favorite sweatshirts).
COA: Available here.
Advertisement
Focus Mushroom Energy Blend Drops
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency per container:33 mg (moderate) or 67 mg (strong)
Size:n/a
Servings:30 or 60
If you’re looking for a CBD for focus, these mushroom-infused drops could be right up your alley. In addition to broad-spectrum hemp CBD and a boost of CBG, they include adaptogenic mushrooms like chaga, lion’s mane, and cordyceps, all of which are increasingly studied for their potential for relieving stress and anxiety (however most studies to date use animals, not humans).*
While the formula’s cloudy brown color certainly looks like it would taste like mushrooms, it actually has a lemon flavor. I wish I could give helpful feedback on these drops, especially because focus is one area of my life I’m desperately looking to improve. Unfortunately, like several reviewers, I couldn’t handle the taste of these drops enough to take them regularly. If mushrooms are your jam, CBDfx does also make a mushroom gummy that uses similar ingredients and may be more palatable.
COA: Available here.
Quality & transparency
Testing: CBDfx third-party tests its products at ISO-accredited SC Labs in Santa Cruz, California. The brand clearly displays a link to each product’s certificate of analysis (COA) on the product page, and have a database where you can search for your specific product. Each product’s packaging also includes a QR code you can scan with your phone to go directly to the test results for that specific batch.
CBDfx also uses a team of medical advisors to review all of the product information on each product pages. We appreciate you can view the full ingredient label for every iteration of each product on the website.
Ingredients: The CBDfx website uses the term “organic” a lot. But, beyond a mention of a US farming partner, it’s not entirely clear where and how the hemp is grown and harvested. Especially when compared to some other brands we’ve reviewed (like Cornbread Hemp, Joy Organics, and Lazarus Naturals who boast USDA Organic certifications), the CBDfx farming process is considerably more vague.
Production: CBDfx operates out of a facility that adheres to Current Good Manufacturing Process (CGMP)1 standards for quality and safety. The brand uses an energy-efficient CO2 extraction process to draw out CBD, which is a win.
Brand reputation
As far as a rep goes, CBDfx has no shortage of fans. Each of the products has a significant amount of reviews, most of which are very positive—however, it’s worth noting that you can’t filter reviews to find negative comments, which is always a little fishy.
Still, several reviewers mention a quick turnaround for customer service-related issues and returns. CBDfx also offers a 60-day guarantee, for unopened or minimally used products. However, products have to be in the original packaging to be returned for a refund, which means that despite the 60 day window, you’ll need to make a decision quickly.
How to choose the right CBDfx product for you
As we’ve mentioned, CBDfx offers an extremely wide variety of products. The right CBD product for you will depend on a few factors:
Product type: If you’re hoping to relieve aches and pains in a localized area, a topical product like a balm or cream may be the right move for you. If you’re hoping to take a more whole-body approach, an ingestible oil tincture or gummy may be a better pick.
Potency: If you’re just getting started with CBD, the general guidance for potency and dosing is to start “slow and low.” You may want to begin with a more gentle dose, such as 15 to 20 mg, to see how your body reacts. If you’re a seasoned CBD pro, CBDfx has plenty of high and ultra-high potency products for you to explore—just be prepared to pay a higher price tag.
CBD type: While all of the products we tried contain broad-spectrum hemp CBD, CBDfx also offers many full-spectrum products. Here’s the difference:
- Full-spectrum: The term “full-spectrum” means the product contains cannabidiol and other compounds, including .3 percent or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). That trace amount is within the federal limit and won’t get you high. CBD researchers2 believe that full-spectrum CBD benefits from the “entourage effect,” a theory that suggests that the combination of compounds makes it a more powerful product.
- Broad-spectrum: While this type of CBD still contains other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC.
FAQ:
Is CBDfx good for anxiety?
Some preliminary research suggests CBD may be beneficial for reducing feelings of anxiety.* Just remember everyone experiences the effects of CBD differently. Dosing takes a bit of exploration to find what works for you.
How long does it take for CBDfx to work?
The speed in which you feel the effects of CBD will vary from person to person, and depends on the type of product you choose. People typically feel the effects of an oil tincture anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes after use. You may experience the effects of topicals within 15 to 30 minutes.
Who are CBDfx competitors?
There are countless CBD brands on the market today, and we’ve reviewed a fair share of them. Competitors include Cornbread Hemp, cbdMD, CBDistillery, Joy Organics, and Charlotte’s Web.
Is CBDfx FDA approved?
No. The FDA does not regulate CBD products (yet). This is why it’s important to make sure the products you use have a readily available certificate of analysis (COA) for third-party testing.
The takeaway
In the world of CBD, CBDfx is a quality brand that does a solid job of ensuring its products are held to a high standard. With a variety of CBD products at a wide range of potencies, there’s something out there for just about anyone. Still, there’s room for improvement in the sustainability and transparency departments. We’d love the brand to share more information around its farming practices on the website. If you’re interested in exploring more CBD gummies, capsules, and oil tinctures, we’ve got you covered.