Among the many CBD oil tinctures CBDfx offers, the Wellness 2:1 Tincture is a fan-favorite. The 2:1 name is in reference to the formula’s ratio of broad-spectrum CBD to CBG, or cannabigerol, which is another cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant with promising health benefits. According to medical cannabis expert and double-board certified doctor Dave Gordon, M.D., “While there are no proven clinical benefits, early research suggests CBG can reduce pain, inflammation, and anxiety. So, using a product with increased CBG content could be considered by those looking for relief from those symptoms.”

The formula contains curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric. Curcumin is hailed for its anti-inflammatory properties. Another star ingredient, coenzyme Q10, is a potent antioxidant our cells use for energy.* The tincture is available in four potency options, ranging from 33 mg CBD per serving (moderate) to 100 mg per serving (extra strong).

We should note that this tincture does include MCT oil, which may not suit folks with a coconut allergy.

This oil is one of the more intriguing CBD products I’ve tried. Because I have the 6,000 mg bottle, it’s certainly the most potent. I’ve not totally figured out the right dose for myself to pinpoint what effects I’ve experienced, but CBDfx does provide a helpful guide on both the dropper and the box. The oil doesn’t have a super strong hemp taste, probably thanks to the added stevia, and the curcumin is a great addition. But, a word of warning: the curcumin gives this oil a bright yellow color that will stain your clothes (RIP to one of my favorite sweatshirts).

COA: Available here.