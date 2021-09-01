Thinking About Giving Your Dog CBD? Here's Everything You Need To Know

“CBD has many uses,” says Sara Ochoa, DVM, a small animal and exotic veterinarian in Texas and a veterinary consultant for DogLab, a pet product review company. “It is used to decrease inflammation and help with joint pain. It also helps with anxiety, seizures, and skin issues.”

She adds that CBD is generally safe for dogs but pet parents should be careful to choose the right brands and dosage, and monitor their pups for any side effects. They should also consult their dog's veterinarian before starting them on CBD.

Some people opt to administer CBD to dogs in place of traditional anti-anxiety treatments during storms, fireworks, or other situations that cause their furry best friends stress. Others use CBD to help pets cope with soreness, seizures, and other illnesses.

“Benefits commonly reported include a reduction in anxiety as well as destructive chewing, a calmer demeanor without being sedating, reduction in joint discomfort and other aches and pains, and an overall anti-inflammatory effect,” says Brian Larsen, co-founder and CEO of RestoraPet pet supplements. “Combined, there is a noticeable improvement in quality of life for many pets that use CBD.”