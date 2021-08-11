A Greens Powder That Makes Getting Daily Nutrients A Breeze, Say mbg Reviews
Let's face it: Getting an adequate amount of veggies in your daily diet can be a challenge. That's exactly why mbg developed organic veggies+—to make it easier to actually reap the nutritional goodness of organic fruits and vegetables in your day, along with an array of other beneficial nutrients and bioactives.*
This greens powder offers an array of health benefits, like support for healthy digestion, immune health, and better nutrient absorption.* That's because organic veggies+ includes a mix of organic dark green leafy vegetables, unique sea vegetables, a prebiotic fiber blend, probiotics, antioxidant-laden fruits, turmeric, and ginger—just to name a few highlights.
We've were thrilled to hear how mbg consumers turn to organic veggies+ to help them level-up their nutrient intake. Plus, multiple reviewers revealed that this beneficial USDA certified organic greens powder is one of the tastiest and most effective options they've ever tried.*
"It gives me peace of mind."
"Organic veggies+ is a great way to know you’re getting a dose of veggies and super nutrients no matter what’s on your daily agenda! It mixes well with beverages, smoothies, and soups so it’s very versatile! Peace of mind knowing that you’re taking care of your health and nutrient intake each and every hectic day!"*
—Melissa
"Helpful when fresh veggies are scarce."
"Great way to get my daily greens especially these days when it’s harder to get fresh veggies. Tastes great and have even mixed with soups and salads! Highly recommend!"
—Brian
"It's a great way to know you're getting a dose of veggies."
—Melissa A.
"So energizing!"*
"I could not be more excited about this veggies powder—seriously. I have been adding it to my morning smoothies over the last few weeks and the positive effects have been almost immediate. I've always struggled to get enough leafy greens in my diet, so adding a greens powder to my smoothie has been an awesome way to round out my breakfast. It tastes great, and it feels like I have an extra step of energy in the morning whether I'm heading off to the gym or going straight to the office!"*
—Lucas
"Great way to add some veggies for the whole family."
"I know we don’t get enough veggies, especially green ones. I add this to my kids shake and mix with my orange vanilla collagen mix."
—Jennifer
"Awesome in smoothies."
"mindbodygreen's veggies powder was a lifesaver after I got back home from a recent trip. My fridge was pretty sparse, but I needed some nutrients after an indulgent weekend away. In lieu of my usual spinach, I used the veggies powder and combined it with frozen berries, oat milk, hemp seeds, and a drop of vanilla, and my smoothie was delish! The powder had a very mild flavor and nice texture—not at all chalky. I'm excited to keep experimenting with it."
—Ella
"Great flavor."
"Love it in the morning with my vitamins...a great way to start a day, great flavor, no sugary taste; most important: organic."
—Beatrice N.
"Amazing results."
"I love veggies, but I don't always have the chance to eat as many servings per day as I'd like. Enter veggies powder! I knew I could likely mix this into smoothies and enjoy it, which I certainly did. However, I really wanted to test this product by adding it to other things, like my overnight oats, for instance. The results were amazing! It mixed in so well, no gritty texture, no harsh/bold flavors. It paired so well with berries and gave my oatmeal a very rich flavor. So easy to add in and such a bonus getting all the benefits (some of my favs being anti-inflammatory properties and increasing my intake of sea veggies) of this product all before 9 a.m. My next attempt will be adding this to banana nice cream for an end-of-day treat and attempt at more veggies. Give this a try, even if only for your smoothies or for any other daring culinary adventure, and I think you'll be pleasantly satisfied and surprised!"*
—Clara
"Checks all my boxes."
"This checks off all the boxes for me in terms of keeping my health in check. I love that it has turmeric to fight inflammation, ginger for digestion, and leafy greens so I can easily fit more vegetables into my diet without trying—and who doesn't want that? I love that they're easy to blend into a smoothie and don't have a strange aftertaste or strange ingredients."*
—Camila
"An easy way to ensure you're getting enough vegetables.*"
"I typically have a smoothie every morning with spinach, fruit, vanilla protein, and chia seeds--and this veggies powder fit in perfectly. The ginger and turmeric made it taste amazing, and I definitely felt an extra boost when I used it—it's a great way to start a day and an easy way to ensure you're getting enough vegetables in your daily life!"*
—Noah