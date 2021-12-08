This Make-Ahead Breakfast Is An Easy Way To Start Your Day With Antioxidants

Baked oats had quite a moment this year, and they don’t show any signs of going away soon—but in case your nutty or chocolate-y go-to recipe needs a refresh, try this one: It features cranberries alongside ground ginger and cinnamon, plus just a bit of orange, too. Can you imagine a more perfect set of flavors for a winter morning? “This dish can be prepped the day before, and popped in the oven whenever you need,” shares Roe, “It also sets beautifully once it’s cooled, so it’s perfect for any circle/square cutter for portion.”

She’s also quick to encourage you to think outside the breakfast: Why not use this recipe to make a bit of a cake, perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee for the afternoon? “I also experimented with small spring form pans to see if making a baked oatmeal cake was actually something tasty, and wow…it was great!” she writes, “This recipe can’t really be messed up, so please try it out.”