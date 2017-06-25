I Quit Sugar 2 Years Ago. Here Are 7 Ways It's Totally Transformed My Life

Although I didn’t nix natural sugars found in whole foods like fruit and yogurt, what I did kiss goodbye was any sort of added sugar which, if you haven’t already noticed, is in pretty much everything. Ketchup, salad dressing, canned peas, tomato sauce, bread, granola bars, peanut butter—not to mention the usual culprits like ice cream, chocolate, cupcakes, and my oh-so-beloved frozen yogurt. Fortunately, I’ve never liked carbonated beverages, so soda wasn’t a problem, but orange juice was a tough one, as was cereal.

I also cut way back on so-called “healthy sugars” like honey and maple syrup. Because while they may be glorified as unrefined, pure, or organic, what I soon came to realize is that sugar is sugar. Period. They all cause blood sugar levels to spike—some simply do it faster than others.

The first few days were the furthest thing from glamorous; I was craving sweets big time, having ridiculous PMS-type mood swings, and suffering from what I eventually learned were sugar-withdrawal headaches. Now don't get me wrong—I wasn't expecting it to be a walk in the park. But this felt like a full-on uphill marathon, and I was ready to reclaim my sanity.

But I didn't do it. Because however much I wanted to take a spoon to the nearest Nutella jar, I couldn't get all of the supposed health benefits of this whole sugar-free business out of my mind. Somewhere between the headaches, mood swings, and time spent salivating at the mere thought of a cupcake, there was a voice of reason telling me that all those articles I read weren't, in fact, hoaxes. It would just take a bit longer to see or feel any major changes.

So I decided to continue for one more week and promised myself that if there were no noticeable changes by then, I would call it off.

Sure enough, the tide began to change come week two. My headaches went away, the cravings subsided, and I actually felt good. Great, even, which got me thinking: if I could feel this way after two sugar-free weeks, what would I feel like after three weeks? A month? THREE months?

Suffice it to say that things kept getting better, because before I knew it one year had passed. And then two. And now, 730(ish) sugar-free days later...