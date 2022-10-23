This Butterscotch-Sea Salt "Milkshake" Smoothie Is Shockingly Healthy
Like all the recipes in my new cookbook, LOVE TO EAT, I wrote this recipe with a few things in mind: first, I want to eat something that I will thoroughly enjoy, but I also want it to deeply nourish my body.
You can still focus on using the most nutrient-dense ingredients available to you and have a truly satiating, delicious meal. This recipe is proof that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive—it’s fully possible to have a smoothie that’s more like a milkshake, that tastes decadent and dessert-like, yet is still packed with major health benefits.
It has just the right amount of sweetness from the banana, and you’ll sneak in some veggies by adding frozen cauliflower (don’t be alarmed, you can’t taste it in the smoothie, but it creates an extra-creamy texture, and it’s a great way to get in an extra serving of vegetables). If you don’t have any cauliflower on hand, it’s okay to omit it.
The combination of the peanut butter and maca together adds a malty, butterscotch flavor. When I make this smoothie after a hard workout, I always add unflavored collagen peptides for additional protein.
Butterscotch-Sea Salt Milkshake Smoothie
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, plus more as needed
- 1 frozen banana
- 1⁄2 cup frozen cauliflower (optional)
- 1 tablespoon creamy natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon maca powder
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 scoop collagen peptides (optional)
- Pinch of flaky sea salt for topping
Method:
Place the milk, banana, cauliflower, peanut butter, maca powder, vanilla, and collagen peptides in a high-speed blender and blend on high speed for about 1 minute or until you achieve a thick, creamy consistency. If necessary, add additional milk and blend again, until the desired consistency is achieved. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt and enjoy.
Reprinted with permission from Love to Eat: 75 Easy, Craveworthy Recipes for Healthy, Intuitive Eating. Copyright © 2022 by Nicole Keshishian Modic. Photography Copyright © 2022 by Eva Kolenko. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House
KALEJUNKIE is a healthy food and lifestyle brand created by former lawyer and mama of two, Keshishian Modic. Nicole is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and spends her days developing innovative, yet simple recipes, doing hot yoga, providing functional nutrition consultation to clients, creating content for her social channels, and spending time with her family. You can learn more about Nicole via her Instagram or blog.