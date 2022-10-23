You can still focus on using the most nutrient-dense ingredients available to you and have a truly satiating, delicious meal. This recipe is proof that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive—it’s fully possible to have a smoothie that’s more like a milkshake, that tastes decadent and dessert-like, yet is still packed with major health benefits.

It has just the right amount of sweetness from the banana, and you’ll sneak in some veggies by adding frozen cauliflower (don’t be alarmed, you can’t taste it in the smoothie, but it creates an extra-creamy texture, and it’s a great way to get in an extra serving of vegetables). If you don’t have any cauliflower on hand, it’s okay to omit it.

The combination of the peanut butter and maca together adds a malty, butterscotch flavor. When I make this smoothie after a hard workout, I always add unflavored collagen peptides for additional protein.