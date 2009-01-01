Nicole Keshishian Modic
Recipe Creator
KALEJUNKIE is a healthy food and lifestyle brand created by former lawyer and mama of two, Keshishian Modic. Nicole is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and spends her days developing innovative, yet simple recipes, doing hot yoga, providing functional nutrition consultation to clients, creating content for her social channels, and spending time with her family. You can learn more about Nicole via her Instagram or blog.
