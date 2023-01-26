This Smoothie Tastes Like Dessert, Yet It's Packed With Nutrients

I’ve long been impressed with mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut chocolate collagen+—and not just because I work here. It’s packed with collagen peptides from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows that have plenty of access to green space and are not treated with antibiotics.

The product disperses easily in hot and cold drinks and packs a flavor that is sweet but not sickly (thanks to a dash of organic cocoa and monk fruit). Plus, it doesn’t have the vaguely medicinal aftertaste featured in many of the plant-based protein powders I’ve tried.

With collagen—the most abundant protein in the human body—as my base, I started playing around to find a simple smoothie recipe that I’d actually want to drink year-round. After some tinkering in the kitchen, I landed on one that hits all the same notes as my childhood favorite, without the ensuing blood sugar crash: