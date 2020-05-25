The standard shelf life for an egg varies depending on where it came from.

Grocery store eggs should be refrigerated for safety reasons, and can last for up to five weeks in the fridge, registered dietitian Emily Kyle, R.D., says. After that, they should be moved to the freezer.

If your eggs are from a farm and haven't been washed, Kyle says they can be kept at room temperature for up to one month. "This is because the eggs are laid with a bloom (thin outer layer) on the outside of an eggshell that protects the egg from bacteria." As a keeper of 14 egg-laying hens, she would know.

After one month, the farm-fresh eggs should be moved to the fridge for food safety reasons. These have the ability to last up to six months in the fridge before they should be moved to the freezer, Kyle tells us.