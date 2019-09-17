7 Things That Happen To Your Body Just 20 Minutes After You Start Eating Healthy

Our body's largest organ, the skin can really benefit when we adopt a healthier diet. Studies have shown that certain food groups (high in vitamins and minerals) are linked to improvements in how our skin looks and feels. "Simple carbohydrates, sugar, alcohol, and caffeine can really dry out your skin," says Dr. Jill Javahery, a California-based dermatologist.

"When you start eating better, you'll immediately notice a rehydration of your skin and extra glow! If you're struggling with acne, look to your diet first. Being overweight or eating too many simple carbs can make you more likely to develop acne problems, and eating a clean diet will result in clear skin, often in as soon as four weeks!"