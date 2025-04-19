Want To Slow Down Aging? Focus On These 11 Longevity Biomarkers

AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase) is an enzyme that acts as a sensor for plants and animals, revving up when it detects a depletion of the universal fuel. It flips the switch in our body from storing fat to burning it to restore energy balance. AMPK doesn't only affect weight; it can also control aging2 . Its discovery is considered to be one of the most important breakthroughs in biomedicine in the last few decades.