Think of telomeres like that little clear plastic wrap on the end of a shoelace (technically called an aglet, if you were curious). Without aglets, your shoelace can begin to fray, and the quality would be compromised.

Telomeres are the aglets of your DNA. They serve as a protective cap on the end of your chromosomes to protect them from damage and decay over time. The longer the telomeres, the more protection your cells have.

What’s more, telomeres represent a marker for how the body will age: After studying telomere length across multiple species, a research team out of Spain found that the rate of telomere decay over time could accurately predict the life span of that species. And abnormally short telomeres seem to make humans more susceptible to conditions such as bone marrow failure, pulmonary fibrosis, liver disease, and gastrointestinal disease over time.