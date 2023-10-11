Want to live an active, engaged life into your 90s and beyond? Florence Comite, M.D. wants to help. The precision medicine doctor specializes in individual protocols for reversing disorders of aging and boosting lifespan. With a triple appointment in endocrinology and reproductive endocrinology, she's also an expert on how hormones impact the longevity equation.

We were curious: What does a healthy aging expert wish she had started doing earlier to set herself up for success down the line? Here are the three things Comite thinks everybody in their 20s and beyond should prioritize—because you're never too young (or too old) to set yourself up for a vibrant healthspan.