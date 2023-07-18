Levels uses continuous glucose monitoring technology to offer deep, personalized insight into how your body responds to different foods and activities. It goes beyond traditional glucose monitors by providing a metabolic score, which helps you understand the overall impact of your diet and lifestyle on your health.

These comprehensive, individualized health metrics and insights empower users to understand the direct effects of their dietary choices and lifestyle habits, and to take control of their health proactively.

What's more, Levels integrates seamlessly with other health apps, so you can consolidate your health data in one place.