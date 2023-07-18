Continuous glucose monitors are generally accurate, but their precision depends on the specific model of the device, the location of the sensor on the body, and the individual's level of physical activity.

The accuracy of a CGM is often evaluated using a measure known as the Mean Absolute Relative Difference (MARD)2 . MARD is the average of the absolute error between the CGM readings and the reference blood glucose measurements. A lower MARD percentage signifies a higher level of accuracy.

Most modern CGMs have a MARD that falls between 9% and 12%, making them quite reliable. However, even the most accurate CGM devices can occasionally produce incorrect readings due to factors such as pressure-induced sensor attenuations (e.g., sleeping on the sensor), changes in temperature, or dehydration.

CGMs measure glucose in the interstitial fluid (fluid between the cells), not directly in the bloodstream. Therefore, there can be a lag of about five to 10 minutes between blood glucose and interstitial glucose readings. This lag can make it seem like the CGM is inaccurate at times when blood glucose levels are changing rapidly, such as after eating or during exercise.

Despite these considerations, CGMs are an impactful tool for many people in managing blood glucose levels. Regular calibration, if the device requires it, and following the manufacturer's instructions for use and sensor placement, can help ensure the most accurate readings.

Still, CGMs do not entirely replace the need for traditional finger-prick measurements. These are still needed at times, for example, to confirm hypoglycemia or rapidly changing glucose levels or when the CGM readings do not correlate with how one is feeling.