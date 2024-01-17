You can check biological age using several options. Epigenetic testing uses blood to check how your DNA is expressed based on exposure to lifestyle factors like smoking, alcohol, nutrition, and exercise. Gut microbiome and blood transcriptome uses a combination of data from your gut and blood to evaluate clinical biomarkers associated with age. NAD+ and IgG Glycome testing evaluate the level of these substances in your blood, which are known to decline with biological age. IgG Glycome testing measures glycans, which are a type of sugar molecule, and NAD+ testing measures the level of NAD in the blood.