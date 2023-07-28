Who should use it: Levels is a valuable tool for people who are interested in quarterly or more monitoring of their glucose levels. It provides key insights into what might be impacting your glucose levels, and how those factors affect weight loss, memory, mood, sleep, and digestive issues.

Who shouldn't use it: Interstitial fluid glucose is not an accurate reflection of glucose levels in people on chemotherapy. Monitoring interstitial fluid is also slightly delayed from blood glucose, which currently makes CGM not the first choice for people with diabetes.