Levels understands that your metabolic health impacts your energy level, weight management, sleep quality, and appetite—and by regulating your metabolic health, you can live a longer and healthier life. The CGM device offers real-time personalized data integrated with a smartphone app to help you make diet and activity choices to improve your health.

The biometric data offers insights into how diet affects glucose levels, so you can adjust what and when you eat, as well as how much you eat. These adjustments are meant to improve mental clarity, digestive health, and athletic performance. Fitness is an important factor in metabolic health, and Levels seeks to help its consumers eat the right food at the right time to offer a stable energy source in and outside the gym.

Users log their food in the app, which can also syncs data from external activity trackers. The app gives you a meal score to identify which foods work best with your metabolism, and provides daily, weekly, and monthly reports to build lasting healthy habits.

Levels offers two membership options: one for just the app membership and another that includes a CGM with one month's supply of sensors.