Recent statistics show that around one-third1 of Americans have a blood sugar problem, either in the form of diabetes or prediabetes. No matter who you are, it's worth investing some effort in optimizing your blood sugar. Luckily, this new study from researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts provides us with a key piece of practical information.

This study analyzed data from a large randomized controlled trial on people with diagnosed Type 2 diabetes called the Look AHEAD (Action for Health in Diabetes) study. The Look AHEAD study tested different intensive lifestyle interventions and diabetes support and education on a group of participants for four years. These researchers examined data from year one and year four of the intervention, looking for trends associated with the timing and quantity of physical activity and its effect on blood sugar.

They found that afternoon exercisers had the largest improvements in blood sugar.